Tesla scraps India factory after years of broken promises as EV rivals move in

After years of talks, policy wrangling, and a high-profile near-launch, Tesla's bid to make vehicles in India is officially finished.

According to Teslarati, the brand has walked away from plans for a local factory, leaving one of the world's biggest auto markets open to rivals just as lower-cost EV competition grows.

What happened?

Teslarati reported India's Minister of Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, confirmed on May 19 that Tesla indicated it would not go ahead with a factory in the country.

The electric vehicle maker's interest dates back to around 2021. At that time, it began hiring in India and seeking tariff relief to gauge demand for imported cars before deciding on local production, Teslarati noted. India held firm, insisting that Tesla agree to local manufacturing first, leading to an impasse.

The government later announced a policy to cut some EV import duties from 110% to 15% for companies putting at least $500 million into local production within three years. Tesla sat that one out.

The relationship appeared to be fraying well before May's confirmation. Elon Musk canceled a planned trip to India in April 2024, when he was expected to meet Prime Minister Modi as part of Tesla's market plans. By July 2024, officials understood Tesla was no longer actively pursuing the investment, per Teslarati.

The match wasn't a perfect one. Experts pointed to obstacles, including supply chain weaknesses, infrastructure shortfalls, and a disconnect between Tesla's pricing and India's more cost-conscious market.

Why does Tesla's India exit matter?

For customers in India, the biggest downside is fairly straightforward. Without local production, Tesla vehicles are likely to remain imported, expensive, and limited in reach.

Tesla is expected to keep offering imported Model Y vehicles at its Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru showrooms, per Teslarati. However, a local factory could have brought down costs and broadened access to a larger market.

EV adoption often comes down to price, service access, and availability. If Tesla remains an import-only brand in India, buyers may have fewer choices and less chance of getting a model tailored to their budget.

At a business level, the retreat reflects another challenge. Tesla's plants are running at about 60% capacity, which made the prospect of investment in a new factory tougher to defend to investors, per Teslarati.

The company's overall struggles, including slumping sales, are hard to ignore for investors. Moving away from a large potential market adds to the narrative around the company's trajectory.

What can drivers do?

For consumers, the near-term takeaway may be to shop broadly rather than wait for one brand to define the market. India's EV space is growing, and competition from domestic and international automakers could still improve pricing and options over time.

Tesla's decision closes the door on one long-discussed expansion plan, but it does not change the broader shift toward electrification. What it does mean is that Tesla customers in India should not expect a locally built, potentially lower-cost model anytime soon.

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