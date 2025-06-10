Officials approve site for new Tesla factory despite vehement opposition: 'It's not going to be good for anyone'

The deal now advances to the next stage.

A South Australian city has approved the use of state-owned land by Tesla to build a factory, despite overwhelming public opposition to the project.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, the city council of Marion, Adelaide, voted to seek state approval to sell land to Tesla on which they plan to build a new factory. The approval came despite overwhelming public opposition to the proposed sale, as 95% of over 1,000 people who submitted statements to the council had objected to the proposal.

Marion Mayor Kris Hanna addressed the decision after the vote was taken, saying that denying the project would have no impact on Musk, but would cost the city over 100 potential new jobs.

"If we didn't proceed, it would have cost 100 jobs to local residents but it would have had no impact on Elon Musk," Hanna said. "Tesla would almost certainly find somewhere else in Australia to build their factory."

Why is Tesla's new factory important?

The brand perception of Tesla is currently at an all-time low around the globe, and sales numbers have been in a tailspin for several months. In the case of Marion, the vast majority of the backlash centered around Tesla CEO Musk and his involvement in far-right political movements around the globe, but other environmental concerns were levied as well.

"Please dear God," one wrote. "It's not going to be good for anyone."

"I could not think of a worse developer to sell the land to," said another opponent. "Tesla sales have been plummetting [sic] … this is likely to attract protests and negative attention that the neighbourhood does not need or want."

Musk's companies have come under fire before for dodging environmental regulations. In Memphis, his xAI facility has been accused of setting up gas-powered turbines that pump pollution directly out into the city without permits, directly violating the Clean Air Act.

Opponents of the proposal note that while the site would be used to recycle batteries, it would only recycle Tesla batteries, and not those made by other companies, limiting its usefulness.

"My understanding is Tesla only recycle Tesla batteries and we know most people in SA … have another brand," Sarah Luscombe, a Marion councillor who voted against the approval, said.

What's being done about Tesla's factory?

The deal now advances to the next stage, where it needs approval from the state government of Adelaide.

According to the Guardian, the state seems to be in favor of the deal. South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said he supported the deal, despite Musk's controversial political positions.

"Any time we see any big, major industrial investment in our state, in my view, it is welcome," the premier said. "Mr. Musk's politics, while I violently disagree with them … that's his prerogative."

