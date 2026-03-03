Elon Musk begs investors to 'hold on' to Tesla with promise for factories on the moon: 'It's gonna be worth a lot'

"I would say, like, hold on to your Tesla stock."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revisited the idea of factories on the moon, Benzinga reported.

Musk recently sat down with André Thierig, plant manager at the brand's Giga Berlin factory, for a wide-ranging interview about Tesla's next steps, full self-driving (FSD) technology, artificial intelligence, and the automaker's stock value.

What's next for Giga Berlin? Glad you asked pic.twitter.com/aaiBOOBxuu — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) February 26, 2026

In 2018, Musk predicted that humanity, presumably with the aid of SpaceX, would have functional bases on Mars — and, at the time, Space.com noted that the CEO's timelines were "famously aggressive," adding that "a lot would have to go right to hit that 2028 target."

In February, Musk surprised his cadre of X followers by pivoting his focus to the Moon.

Not long after that, he announced plans to build factories on the Moon during an "all-hands" meeting at xAI, his artificial intelligence company.

Musk has been under escalating pressure to revive Tesla's once-indomitable presence in the broader electric vehicle market, following a brutal sales year for the automaker in 2025.

Tesla and other automakers were blindsided by the abrupt discontinuation of federal EV tax credits in mid-2025. However, Musk's involvement in American politics appeared to cause far more damage to the brand, as EV sales broadly remained fairly strong amid policy headwinds.

As consumer demand for cheaper, cleaner energy skyrockets in the U.S. and abroad, it remains to be seen if Tesla can regain its top spot — or if it will be permanently unseated by a bevy of new EV options.

In the fourth quarter, shareholders approved a massive compensation package for Musk, presumably intensifying investors' expectations of significant returns.

While he wasn't specific, Musk asserted Tesla's stock price would continue rising during his conversation with Thierig.

"I would say, like, hold on to your Tesla stock, you know. It's gonna be worth a lot, I think, you know. That's — that's my bet," he stated.

