Washington lawmakers pass new EV law that could upend Tesla's dominance: 'Great news for consumers'

"Every EV maker needs to do this."

In an overwhelming vote by Washington state legislators, Tesla will no longer be the only electric vehicle manufacturer allowed to sell directly to consumers in the state.

According to Electrek, since 2014, Tesla has taken sole advantage of a franchise model that has allowed it to bypass locally owned dealerships and sell directly to buyers. Senate Bill 6354 changes this dynamic.

The bill passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support, and it now awaits a signature from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. If the bill becomes law, it would open the door for Rivian and Lucid, two EV rivals of Tesla, to sell their vehicles directly to consumers in the state.

Although both Rivian and Lucid have showrooms in Washington, under the previous rules, customers would have to go online or travel to neighboring states to purchase the EV. In turn, consumers could walk into a showroom and ask questions about the different models, but they were barred from buying the car in-store.

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This limited options for buyers looking to tap into the estimated $1,500 in annual fuel and maintenance savings that come with upgrading to an EV. These savings can be pushed even higher for EV owners who swap more expensive electricity rates at public charging stations for cheaper rates at home.

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As Electrek observed, Washington's move is part of a growing trend of U.S. states changing their EV sales laws. Some, like Colorado, have passed similar laws allowing greater freedom for EV manufacturers, while others, like Michigan, have closed the door to all EV direct sales except for Teslas.

The commenters in the Electrek article were quick to add their thoughts.

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"This is great news for consumers," one wrote.

"Every EV maker needs to do this," another added.

If similar bills are introduced in other states, it could be easier for drivers to hop on the EV wave. The improvement of EV technology and the expansion of public charging stations have made the switch as simple as ever.

If you install a Level 2 charger via Qmerit, you can save big on charging costs while ditching public stations altogether.

Plus, for homeowners who own solar, EVs make even more sense. By using solar energy to charge, you can recharge your car for much less than accessing power from the grid.

If you're interested in switching to solar energy, check out TCD's Solar Explorer. It can help you understand your options and reduce installation costs.

By simplifying the process with concierge-level service, homeowners can save up to $10,000 by receiving competitive bids from vetted solar partners.

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