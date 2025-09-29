Rivian makes bold announcement after breaking ground on massive new car factory — plus, 3 more EV stories to know this week

Cadillac is debuting a radical future for its vehicles, Rivian is taking a massive bet on U.S. manufacturing, and a shocking breakthrough could change how we make batteries — here's that, and other news you need to know about clean machines this week.

Will Meta's new Ray-Ban display glasses make driving safer — or get banned

"Distracted driving" accounts for over 3,000 deaths a year in the U.S., mostly blamed on people texting rather than looking at the road. With the release of Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses, we're thinking ahead and wondering if they'll help or hinder driving safety.

Like the previous model, the glasses project images onto the right-eye lens, meaning the user has to focus a couple of feet ahead. So in theory, that's akin to the head-up displays that many existing cars project onto the windshield. Also, the Meta glasses support voice-to-text commands, so there's no need to look down at your device.

That's the good news. The bad news could include all kinds of distractions, like drivers feeling tempted to watch movies while on the highway (obviously not something we recommend). For now, Display glasses such as these are not illegal behind the wheel, but stay tuned.

Cadillac's gorgeous EV concept is taking luxury to a new level

Cadillac, General Motors' luxury division, just added a hopeful future variant to its V performance model lineup, which recently saw the additions of the LYRIQ-V and OPTIQ-V performance SUVs.

The Elevated Velocity continues the V-Series vibe with a radical gull-wing doored body designed to perform equally well in extreme off-road excursions and on-road at speed.

Rivian is betting big on America — will it pay off?

Rivian has broken ground on a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia that promises to produce 7,500 new jobs and 200,000 cars a year by 2028 (right now, Rivian looks set to make just under 50,000 vehicles this year).

New battery technology is coming from a very unexpected source

Darren Woods, who runs oil and gas giant ExxonMobil, recently announced that the company has invented a new carbon molecule that can extend EV battery life by 30%.

The part that has us feeling skeptical is the fact that Exxon says the material can be made with the existing byproducts of making oil, which, of course, could perpetuate the need for polluting and dirty energy sources.

