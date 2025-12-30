Tesla owner baffled after facing relentless harassment on the road: 'I have never experienced this in any other car'

"My wife won't drive my Tesla because she said she can feel the hate."

In this Redditor's opinion, roadragers seem to be taking it out on Tesla owners.

Tesla has naysayers across the political spectrum, from those who dislike CEO Elon Musk's divisive politics to those who bear a grudge against electric vehicles.

One Tesla driver took to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit to share their experience of harassment on the road.

They explained that since switching to a Tesla Model 3, they've dealt with "nastiness from random people for just being on the road."

Along with the general aggression of other drivers, the Redditor reported that other cars would speed up when spotting them attempting to pull out onto the street, that their driving had been filmed, and that they faced a higher level of impatience at crossing lights.

"Is it just me, or do other drivers have unprovoked rage for Tesla drivers?" they asked.

Instances of electric vehicle drivers getting harassed on the roads can slow the widespread adoption of EVs.

Switching to EVs over internal combustion engines is a crucial way for the planet to move away from pollution-producing power sources like diesel and gasoline.

Though EVs are not a perfect cure-all for the environment, they do eliminate tailpipe pollution and can run entirely on renewable power with the help of home solar panels.

While pollution is created during the manufacturing process of EV batteries, even EVs with the most environmentally impactful batteries are cleaner than vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

The concerns about mining lithium to power EVs and other electrical goods are valid, as the industry raises serious ethical and environmental issues.

In a transition to cleaner energy, millions of tons of minerals would need to be mined. However, billions of tons of fossil fuels are extracted from the planet every year, which has a higher environmental cost.

As EVs grow in popularity, the bullying of Tesla drivers will hopefully fall out of fashion, and more people will feel comfortable driving in them without facing aggression from other drivers.

Some Redditors shared their similar experiences.

"Yes, I absolutely get this," someone commented. "My wife won't drive my Tesla because she said she can feel the hate."

"I have never experienced this in any other car," one user added.

One Redditor remarked hopefully, "Seems to be mellowing in my area. Used to get disgusted head shakes and people revving motors. Quieted down."

