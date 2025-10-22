New regulations may force Tesla to make major change to its vehicles: 'That messes up other things'

Tesla's door handles have been a source of controversy for some time, but recent regulatory changes in China may force the company to redesign them, posing yet another challenge for the electric vehicle giant.

What's happening?

According to Wired, China is expected to finalize new regulations about door handles on vehicles that will take effect in 2027. They will require mechanical releases on every door that must be operable without tools after accidents. They will also eliminate door handles that are flush with the car's exterior, requiring them to have space for hands.

Why are China's door handle regulations important?

The new requirements will have a profound impact on the automotive industry as a whole and require a significant design shift from Tesla specifically. The company's fully electric door handles have always been flush with the body of the car, creating sleek, futuristic designs that helped set Tesla apart from other automakers in its early days.

However, those same door handles have been a source of controversy for the EV manufacturer in recent years. They are the cause of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation after a number of complaints from consumers. Tesla is also facing multiple lawsuits for the design of Cybertruck doors, which lock after the vehicle loses power, trapping occupants inside.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

But redesigning door handles on such short notice is a challenge for automakers; while 2027 feels like a long way away, in the automotive industry, it's essentially around the corner. And because China is such a massive market, its regulations often set industry standards for the rest of the world.

"There's a real-estate problem in the door space," says Amy Broglin-Peterson, supply chain management professor at Michigan State University and automotive industry consultant, per Wired. "Any time you have design changes, that messes up other things."

With electronics, wiring, and speakers already in doors, there's not much space to add new mechanical features. This issue and other concerns could have much broader impacts, potentially slowing society's adoption of more eco-friendly vehicles.

What's being done about China's regulations?

Tesla's design plans are unclear, but if the new regulations are implemented, one would expect substantial changes on future models. China is far too big a market to simply abandon, and with Tesla's sales already slumping there, the company can't afford to delay compliance with the new regulations.

The good news for the EV maker is that other companies will likely be in the same boat. With many brands' luxury models using electronic door handles, they will all need to make changes to comply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.