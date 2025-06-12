Officials upset with Tesla over strange situation at local mall: 'Currently occupying several rows of parking'

The Tesla Cybertruck has underperformed in sales, creating an untenable storage problem for the unsold vehicles.

What's happening?

As detailed by Carscoops, a report from Crain's Detroit Business revealed that dozens of unsold Cybertrucks and other Tesla models are being stored at "a run-down mall" in Farmington Hills outside of Detroit, and local officials are far from pleased. The vehicles reportedly "are currently occupying several rows of parking bays at the Hunter's Square shopping center," but using the land for vehicle storage is a violation of city code.

It appears that the surplus of Cybertrucks could be coming from the brand-new showroom that Tesla recently opened near Hunter's Square in West Bloomfield. The lot that houses the vehicles is home to an open Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and used to house both a Torrid as well as a Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Why is this important?

The Cybertruck is a unique innovation that combines the functionality of a truck with the performance of an electric vehicle. It is by far a more climate-friendly option compared to traditional gas-powered trucks because it produces significantly less harmful carbon pollution.

Despite its extensive benefits and positive impact on the environment, the Cybertruck "failed to live up to sales expectations since its official debut in late 2023," per Carscoops. Forbes reported that only 40,000 were sold in 2024, falling well short of Tesla's prediction of 250,000. To make matters even more concerning for the company, the Ford F-150 Lightning recently outperformed the Cybertruck in sales.

The dwindling number of Cybertrucks and other Tesla models being sold could cause a setback in the fight against human-induced climate change, as the continued adoption of electric vehicles is a crucial step toward reducing air pollution and creating a healthier future.

What's being done about this?

Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, director of planning and community development for Farmington Hills, told Crain's Detroit Business that the shopping center landlord has already been informed of the violation of housing the unsold Cybertrucks in the lot. However, she noted that the enforcement process "takes time."

Tesla has also made attempts to make the Cybertruck more accessible, releasing a single-motor, rear-wheel drive, entry-level model for $69,990 in April. Owners of other Cybertruck models have been offered perks like free supercharging and discounts.

If you're looking to make a positive impact on the environment while still enjoying the benefits of a powerful and versatile vehicle, it's still worth considering making your next car purchase an electric vehicle or truck. Every purchase makes a difference in the quest for a cleaner environment.

