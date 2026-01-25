Tesla faces backlash over issues with allegedly 'indestructible' Cybertruck: 'Found to be susceptible'

Critics say the automaker isn't doing enough to address the problems.

There has been an increase in Tesla Cybertruck recalls, raising concerns about the futuristic electric truck's safety and reliability.

Since the Cybertruck has been on the market, Tesla has recalled it 10 times.

What's happening?

As the Austin American-Statesman reported, nearly 116,000 Cybertrucks were recalled in 2025.

Some of these recalls are related to panels flying off during motion, accelerator pads dislodging, and lights being too bright and distracting to other drivers. Other recalls have addressed issues with Cybertruck windshield wipers, rearview cameras, and drive inverters.

Although Tesla has pitched the Cybertruck as a " nearly indestructible" vehicle, a recall report revealed that certain parts were "found to be susceptible to environmental embrittlement."

Tesla has addressed these issues with solutions such as software improvements and maintenance updates. However, critics say the automaker isn't doing enough to address the Cybertruck's many problems and make its vehicles safe to drive.

Why are Cybertruck recalls important?

Recalls for vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck are crucial because they address potentially dangerous safety concerns that can impact electric vehicle owners and others on the road. Promptly addressing these concerns is necessary to ensure vehicles can remain on the road without posing unnecessary hazards.

Also, recalls reveal underlying design and production issues that require automakers' attention.

They help fix immediate safety issues and maintain transparency and trust among consumers.

Tesla and other EV auto brands must continuously improve their products to positively contribute to the electric vehicle industry and broader transition to clean-energy transportation.

What's being done to make EVs safer?

In recent years, there have been many safety concerns about the Tesla Cybertruck, along with public controversy and declining sales.

Fortunately, many efforts are underway to ensure that EVs are not only cost-effective and energy-efficient to drive, but also safe and reliable at all times. Researchers have been working on ways to make EVs safer with devices that can predict and prevent failures.

Scientists have also been working to improve EV battery technology to increase driving range and reduce the likelihood of battery explosions.

Also, if you are interested in owning an electric truck, there are many other options to consider beyond the Cybertruck. For example, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, TELO, and other manufacturers offer electric trucks with features and safety that may appeal to you.

But regardless of which brand you choose, the key thing to remember with any EV is that you can save money on gas and maintenance while reducing your pollution and living more sustainably.

