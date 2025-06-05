Government officials make massive Cybertruck purchase ahead of 2026 World Cup: 'Need to work a lot on the perception of security'

Just when you thought Tesla couldn't go any further into the mainstream, the Mexican State of Jalisco recently purchased 678 new patrol vehicles, and a few of them are Cybertrucks.

The Tesla Cybertruck launched back in 2023 and has yet to stop intriguing consumers. Its aesthetic stands out on the road for its sharp shape and imposing size.

Fue presentada la primera unidad Cybertruck de la Policía Estatal #TráficoZMGPeriodismoCiudadano pic.twitter.com/GCY3pIEBPo — TráficoZMGuadalajara (@Trafico_ZMG) May 27, 2025

According to Teslarati, Jalisco is implementing the truck into its increased police fleet as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, bringing in an expected five million visitors.

On the decision to implement the Cybertrucks, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said, "We also need to work a lot on the perception of security," per Teslarati.

The use of Cybertrucks by law enforcement is slowly becoming a reality. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently announced its plan to add 10 of the trucks to its police fleet, which were given to the department by donors. Furthermore, Business Insider reported that when U.S. President Donald Trump visited Qatar in May, two Cybertrucks were a part of his motorcade through Doha.

Teslarati stated that the Cybertrucks "symbolize a fusion of cutting-edge technology and strategic security planning" and that their patrols ahead of the tournament "could set a new standard for security at international events, blending sustainability with strength."

Electric vehicles are increasingly popular amongst the public, too, with the Cybertruck being the fifth most popular EV in 2024, per Cox Automotive.

While Tesla saw its numbers dwindle earlier in 2025, in large part due to CEO Elon Musk's political activity, the EV market in general continues to rise. While the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax incentives on electric vehicles, the Trump Administration has mentioned cutting it, so the time is now to switch to an EV.

