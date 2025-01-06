  • Business Business

Tesla sparks intrigue after listing Cybertruck 'Foundation Series' units for sale: 'Clearly shows Tesla's superiority in the marketplace'

It was originally the only Cybertruck delivered to consumers before being suddenly pulled from the inventory page.

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla's "Foundation Series" Cybertruck is showing inventory in states such as California, Colorado, Florida, Texas, and Minnesota. 

Foundation Series includes various features not present in other Cybertrucks, including badges near the side mirrors, a Supervised Full Self-Driving system, and lifetime premium connectivity. 

The Foundation Series is currently the only Cybertruck listed in Tesla's inventory of U.S. markets, and was originally the only Cybertruck delivered to consumers before being suddenly pulled from the inventory page in October, the first month that Tesla achieved positive growth margin for the Cybertruck.

Tesla has also announced that purchases of Foundation Series Cybertrucks as of December 27 will also come with free lifetime Supercharging. Although it will not be transferable, it is available for all users who currently have a Tesla account. 

The increased marketing of Foundation Series comes with options for both models that have these features and ones that do not, which are listed at $119,990 and $99,990 for Cyberbeast configuration and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD), respectively. 

By bringing back this Cybertruck model, Tesla is likely hoping to provide consumers with an efficient and convenient EV option, which may still qualify for current government rebates. 

"Automakers often use high-priced limited production models, to create extra interest around new car models, such as the various Teslas Foundations series," said commenter Jan Pedersen on Teslarati. 

"But for such a run to last for almost a year is, as far as I know, unheard of and clearly shows Tesla's superiority in the marketplace." 

