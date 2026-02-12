Florida officials approve $131K Cybertruck for city's emergency service agency: 'We went with the best'

It will become a multi-use vehicle for the department.

A fire department in central Florida is defending its decision to purchase a Tesla Cybertruck as part of its work to combat wildfires.

As reported by WTSP, city officials in Lake Alfred have approved the fire department's purchase of a $131,000 Cybertruck from Unplugged Performance, a company that specializes in premium performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles.

In a December 2025 city commission meeting, City Manager Ryan Leavengood delivered a presentation painting the Cybertruck as a chance to "enhance the Fire Department's operational capabilities."

The electric vehicle will become a multi-use vehicle for the department. It will be equipped with a 150-gallon water tank and act as a brush truck, a vehicle designed to maneuver around rough terrain to combat grass, brush, and forest fires. The Cybertruck will also serve as a mobile command for on-scene incident management.

Lake Alfred Fire Chief Darius Livingston also stood by the department's new purchase. He not only highlighted the vehicle's warranties, but also that "we went with the best company in the electric vehicle industry."

Despite the department's insistence that the Cybertruck was the best use of the city's funds, automotive experts have previously questioned the vehicle's ability to handle true off-road conditions.

According to a review from MotorTrend, Tesla's flagship truck was a great first step in terms of its eventual design. However, after years of development, the Cybertruck left a lot to be desired when tested away from the safety of a closed track.

"At first glance the Cybertruck's off-road specs are quite robust. However, it's when rubber meets dirt that the façade begins to fall," MotorTrend noted.

These perceived flaws, along with the vehicle's hefty price tag, have contributed to its lackluster sales performance and inability to meet the EV giant's lofty goals. In 2025, the electric truck struggled to gain popularity with prospective car buyers. This matched Tesla's overall poor sales performance throughout the year.

Regardless of the Cybertruck's standing in the automotive market, the Lake Alfred fire department appears to be ready to put the vehicle's true capabilities to the test.

