Tesla stuns Cybertruck owners with an upgrade no one saw coming: 'I can't wait to check out the power'

Charging your Cybertruck just got a whole lot quicker, as Tesla has upgraded charging speeds for Cybertrucks at all V4 Superchargers in North America.

In a late January post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tesla Charging account (@TeslaCharging) shared that the trucks can charge at 325 kilowatts.

All V4 posts in North America can now charge up to 325kW for Cybertruck — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) January 28, 2025

The V4 Supercharger is Tesla's fourth-generation supercharging technology, capable of delivering up to 500 kW of charging and equipped with longer charging cords to accommodate a variety of non-Tesla EVs. The V4 Superchargers had a soft launch in December before wide release across North America this year.

While other Tesla vehicles have a maximum charging speed of 250 kW, the Cybertruck has a higher capacity. Teslarati's Zachary Visconti noted that "the Cybertruck's 800-volt architecture allows it to charge even more quickly, and once V4 cabinets are rolled out, the vehicles will be able to charge at speeds of up to 500 kW." According to Visconti, it's unclear whether non-Tesla EVs with 800-volt architecture can access the new 325-kW charging speeds.

Charging upgrades help cut down on wait times at chargers and get you on your way quicker.

Cybertruck owners are eager to test out the new charging capabilities. "I got 10-80% in 35min & 8-80% in 35 min last night testing it out," one X user said. "Over 30% gained in 10 min though."

Another user added, "I can't wait to check out the power and speed!"

While these charging upgrades can save you time, owning an EV can also save you money. According to Forbes, owning an electric car can be cheaper than owning a traditional vehicle. As CNET reported, EV drivers save almost $100 every month compared to those who drive gas-powered vehicles, with average monthly charging costs coming in at $70.72 and fueling costs coming in at $160.

The savings aren't just monetary — EVs also reduce air pollution from exhaust. That's a win for your wallet, your health, and the environment.

Tesla is dominating the EV market, and its Semi has the potential to revolutionize the transport of goods.

