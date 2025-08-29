Drone photos from Tesla factory reveal details about upcoming Cybercab: 'Undergoing a lot of upgrades'

Tesla unveiled the Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, last year in California.

It appears Tesla is ramping up production on its Cybercab. According to Teslarati, Joe Tegtmeyer, a longtime watcher of the Gigafactory in Texas, flew his drone over the facility and took photos of equipment for the electric vehicle.

"The structural pack area has been undergoing a lot of upgrades over the past few months, including more mezzanine floors, production expansion & new equipment installation, & these images are an example of this work underway," Tegtmeyer wrote in an X post.

As the Cybercab production lines get their equipment installed & these lines move ever closer to the point where production will be starting up, other parts of the factory need expanded capabilities such as the battery structural pack section that will need to be able to meet… pic.twitter.com/ckxPE121Fa — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 18, 2025

Given the upgrades being made, it seems likely that production of the Cybercab will start soon. CEO Elon Musk has said that around two million Cybercabs will be produced annually. He has also said that production will not be like a standard automotive line; it will look more like an electronics line, according to Teslarati.

Tesla unveiled the Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, last year in California. It's a two-seater that doesn't have a steering wheel or pedals because it utilizes Full Self-Driving technology.

This isn't the first time Tegtmeyer has spotted work being done at the Gigafactory in preparation for the Cybercab. In April, he showed castings that didn't look like the Cybertruck or Model Y.

Tesla has had a rough year highlighted by Musk's involvement with government spending cuts. The EV company's reputation has taken a hit, and so have its profits. According to CNBC, its net income decreased by 71% in the first quarter. Musk has since left his post in the Trump administration, but that hasn't helped the automaker recoup the losses. CNBC also noted that its stock was down 18%, and its net income fell by 33 cents a share from the previous year in the second quarter.

With Tesla previously being a favored EV manufacturer, all this can deter people from switching to an EV. Thankfully, competition is growing in the space, and there are more options than ever for eco-conscious drivers.

To maximize the savings of EV ownership, you can install solar panels. It's more affordable to charge at home with solar power than to go to charging stations or rely on the dirty fuel-powered grid. EnergySage offers a handy marketplace where you can search providers in your area and compare quotes. The company helps the average person save $10,000.

