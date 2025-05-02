Drone photos from Tesla factory hint at secret progress on long-awaited Cybercab: 'I predict there will be millions'

Any positive movement on the Cybercab would be welcomed news for the electric vehicle pioneer.

New photos taken from a Tesla factory seem to show that work is progressing on the company's future Cybercab.

As reported by Not a Tesla App, the photos were taken by Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer), who frequently takes drone images of Tesla's Giga Texas facility. These came from the factory's casting machine area, with many indications showing that they could be for the upcoming driverless taxi.

Tegtmeyer pointed out on the social media platform X that the castings don't look like Tesla's Model Y or Cybertruck, which normally come out of Giga Texas, as they are flatter and of a different size. Many commenters and reporters then noted the castings say "RTTX," which could mean "Robotaxi Texas." Cybertruck castings, for reference, say "CTTX."

Other images seemed to show new parts for a Giga Press, which are the machines used to make Tesla castings. As Not a Tesla App pointed out, those machines are specialized for their exact vehicle, so new parts could indicate that production of a new model will soon begin.

During his first-quarter earnings call with investors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn't give a lot of details on the Cybercab, but he did say the project is on track. He added that autonomous Model Ys, which will act as robotaxis, should be on the streets of Austin, Texas, by June.

"I predict there will be millions of Teslas operating autonomously, fully autonomously, in the second half of next year," Musk said in April's Q1 earnings call.

Previously, company officials have said the Cybercab will hold two passengers and feature wireless charging.

Any positive movement on the Cybercab would be welcomed news for the electric vehicle pioneer, which has hit some roadblocks in the rollout of its autonomous Full Self-Driving technology in other markets and faced some other challenges this year.

On that same investors call, Musk shared the company's first-quarter results, which showed a 20% year-over-year decline in auto revenue and a 71% drop in net income. Also during that first quarter, global sales numbers fell drastically, and Tesla's stock price lost more than one-third of its value.

The fact that other automakers have introduced their own EVs to market is certainly a factor. However, Musk's increased involvement in politics has also played a role, damaging brand trust and pushing some buyers to explore their options as they seek more cost-effective and eco-friendly vehicles compared to traditional gas-guzzlers.

