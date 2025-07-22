Volkswagen blows past Tesla in race for EV domination: 'Strong momentum thanks to many newly launched models'

The automaker Volkswagen has been shifting its attention from gas-powered to electric vehicles and is experiencing a surge in EV sales.

So far, 2025 has been a very successful year for Volkswagen's EV strategy.

What's happening?

InsideEVs reported that Volkswagen's share of the electric vehicle market in Europe's largest automotive sector, Germany, is now 49%. This represents a 32% increase from the same time last year.

In Germany's EV market, Volkswagen Group brands secured four of the top five spots for sales in the first half of 2025.

"The Volkswagen Group continues to have strong momentum thanks to many newly launched models," VW shared. "This applies especially to all-electric vehicles, with global deliveries up by around 50% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. This trend was particularly strong in Europe, with growth of around 90%. One in five of the vehicles we delivered in Western Europe is now purely electric."

Meanwhile, the Tesla brand has experienced recent declines in popularity throughout Europe. Survey data revealed that in June, Tesla sold only 1,860 cars in Germany.

Why is Volkswagen's EV success significant?

Volkswagen's recent success with selling EVs emphasizes the growing trend of electric vehicle adoption in general.

There is a growing demand for EVs worldwide, and innovative automakers are giving drivers more choices in their automobile purchases.

Volkswagen has been challenging Tesla for a while, with strategic moves that appeal to consumers without the controversy. For example, Volkswagen has been improving its EV technology to make its batteries more sustainable and safer for drivers.

Brand popularity comes and goes, but the most critical factor is getting more EVs on the road to replace polluting gas-powered vehicles.

Making your next car an EV is among the best ways to save money on gas and maintenance while eliminating exhaust fumes and contributing to a cleaner, greener planet.

What's being done to support EV growth worldwide?

Various reporting agencies continue to keep the public updated on EV trends, including which automakers are leading and falling behind the competition. These reports have the potential to influence consumer buying decisions and inform drivers about new and emerging EV options.

Some governments have been offering incentives to encourage EV driving and investments while improving EV infrastructure with new charging stations. National investments in clean, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy reduce countries' reliance on oil and gas while supporting the growth of the EV industry.

In Germany and beyond, Volkswagen seems to be on the right track to secure a strong EV customer base and demonstrate the undeniable benefits of EV ownership.

