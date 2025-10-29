Tesla watchers spot interesting trend in company's latest job postings: 'Doesn't look like a normal car manufacturing line'

Tesla is gearing up for Cybercab production. There are three job openings likely connected to Tesla's up-and-coming Cybercab, according to Teslarati.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company aims to churn out a whopping 2 million Cybercabs a year at Giga Texas, its Austin-based production center. For context, this is more than any other vehicle Tesla has produced, "even with the company's production facilities across the United States, China, and Germany," stated Teslarati.

The Cybercab will be created using what Tesla and Musk have dubbed the "Unboxed" process, which creates separate sections of the car in a modular approach, bringing the parts together in more final stages.

It's intended to "be faster, more efficient, and enable the production of cheaper electric vehicles," according to Electrek — though for now, plans to create a Tesla under $25,000 have been paused.

However, the Unboxed process may be the key to making electric vehicles more affordable, even if, for now, it's only being utilized on Cybercabs.

Musk, whose company has experienced some ups and downs in sales this year, said: "If you've seen the design of the Cybercab line, it doesn't look like a normal car manufacturing line. It looks like a really high-speed consumer electronics line," per Teslarati.

Many EVs are still unattainably pricey for many, even with price slashes on older models like the Tesla Model S. The future of the Unboxed process will signify more EVs on the road as consumers become more capable of affording them and making the switch. And more EVs on the road means less pollution, less fossil fuel use, and better sustainability.

One smart way to compound savings when driving an EV is to charge it at home rather than at public chargers.

It will certainly be interesting to observe the outcome of the Unboxed process in creating Cybercabs. According to Teslarati, Musk has made wildly impressive statements so far, saying, "I think it'll be able to produce a car ultimately in less than five seconds."

