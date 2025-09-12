Eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiast spots major hint about automaker's future plans: 'This would be [its] best product hands down'

An eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiast has revealed that the electric vehicle manufacturer may have plans to explore an SUV based on its Cybertruck design, according to Teslarati.

On September 1, Tesla released its "Master Plan Part 4," laying out the company's aspirations for the foreseeable future. The following day, the company uploaded a video to YouTube highlighting its theme of "Sustainable Abundance," promoting both innovation and responsible resource management.

While the video explored the impact of artificial intelligence throughout the company's business plans, Tesla insider Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) noticed what may be another part of Tesla's future.

"Tesla has revealed a Cyber SUV model in their new 'Sustainable Abundance' video," wrote Merritt in a post on X.

If you look carefully, the models can be seen in the back of the Tesla design studio at the 0:37 mark in the video. Although the visual proof of the SUV designs takes up less than one second of screen time, their presence in the video warrants a closer look.

"Whether Tesla will release a Cyber SUV remains to be seen, but based on these models, they've at least thought about it and came up with some designs," added Merritt.

"This would be [its] best product hands down," one commenter wrote.

However, the promise of a future Cyber SUV may not be able to provide the shot in the arm that Tesla has been seeking for months. In 2025, Tesla's vehicle sales have been underwhelming in many key automotive markets across the globe.

While CEO Elon Musk's previous involvement in the Trump administration has been pointed to as a reason for the company's slump, essentially turning off a segment of consumers who viewed support for the brand as an endorsement of his political opinions, the increased competition in the EV market has also played a large role.

Whether this Tesla SUV hits the market or not, more options from manufacturers means more drivers will likely make the switch to EVs. Since they produce no tailpipe pollution, every EV on the road contributes to cleaner air and healthier communities.

