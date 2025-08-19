Elon Musk offers major update on long-awaited Tesla feature: 'If testing goes well'

It's a big part of Musk's strategy to help Tesla bounce back after sales have slumped in the first half of the year.

CNBC reported on Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is training a Full Self-Driving model that will be capable of navigating and maneuvering with minimal driver assistance.

Musk said that the new model will be "probably ready for public release end of next month if testing goes well."

It is reported that the new model will be larger in parameters and will have improved video performance.

Owners will still need to keep their hands on the wheel and be prepared to take over the operation of the vehicle at any time, but the new model is planned to be an upgrade to Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance program.

Artificial intelligence helps the car's cameras and sensors process the environment.

FSD is a big part of Musk's strategy to help Tesla bounce back after sales have slumped in the first half of the year. Coupled with the testing of Tesla Robotaxis, the hope is that it can help increase revenue and improve stock prices.

Tesla's challenging times are not reflected by the electric vehicle market as a whole. More people are switching from traditional gas-powered vehicles to EVs as a way to save money on increasing fuel prices and reduce their negative impact on the environment. EV sales increased in 2024 by 25%, and over 20% of cars on the road globally are electric.

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles is improving as vehicle prices are coming down and charging infrastructure is expanding.

The more we can replace gas-powered vehicles with EVs, the better it is for the environment. Since EVs produce no exhaust pollution, they can significantly improve air quality and reduce planet-warming pollution.

There are also cost benefits to charging a vehicle versus filling it with gas. Charging with clean energy increases the cost benefits and the positive impact on the environment. To maximize cost and environmental benefits, installing solar panels to charge your EV and power your home is an excellent option. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from solar panel installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Tesla's advancements in autonomous EVs may attract more people to make the switch to EVs.

The CNBC article predicted that Tesla's "future will be in autonomy as Musk's automaker focuses on ramping up its offering of self-driving features."

Every advancement brings us one step closer to widespread adoption, which would be a huge win for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.