  • Tech Tech

Elon Musk offers major update on long-awaited Tesla feature: 'If testing goes well'

It's a big part of Musk's strategy to help Tesla bounce back after sales have slumped in the first half of the year.

by Kristen Carr
It's a big part of Musk’s strategy to help Tesla bounce back after sales have slumped in the first half of the year.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

CNBC reported on Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is training a Full Self-Driving model that will be capable of navigating and maneuvering with minimal driver assistance.

Musk said that the new model will be "probably ready for public release end of next month if testing goes well."

It is reported that the new model will be larger in parameters and will have improved video performance.

Owners will still need to keep their hands on the wheel and be prepared to take over the operation of the vehicle at any time, but the new model is planned to be an upgrade to Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance program. 

Artificial intelligence helps the car's cameras and sensors process the environment. 

FSD is a big part of Musk's strategy to help Tesla bounce back after sales have slumped in the first half of the year. Coupled with the testing of Tesla Robotaxis, the hope is that it can help increase revenue and improve stock prices. 

Tesla's challenging times are not reflected by the electric vehicle market as a whole. More people are switching from traditional gas-powered vehicles to EVs as a way to save money on increasing fuel prices and reduce their negative impact on the environment. EV sales increased in 2024 by 25%, and over 20% of cars on the road globally are electric.

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles is improving as vehicle prices are coming down and charging infrastructure is expanding.

The more we can replace gas-powered vehicles with EVs, the better it is for the environment. Since EVs produce no exhaust pollution, they can significantly improve air quality and reduce planet-warming pollution. 

There are also cost benefits to charging a vehicle versus filling it with gas. Charging with clean energy increases the cost benefits and the positive impact on the environment. To maximize cost and environmental benefits, installing solar panels to charge your EV and power your home is an excellent option. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from solar panel installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Would you be more likely to drive an EV if you could charge it in 5 minutes?

Yes 👍

Depends on the cost 💰

No way 👎

I already have an EV 🔌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Tesla's advancements in autonomous EVs may attract more people to make the switch to EVs.

The CNBC article predicted that Tesla's "future will be in autonomy as Musk's automaker focuses on ramping up its offering of self-driving features."

Every advancement brings us one step closer to widespread adoption, which would be a huge win for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x