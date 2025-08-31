Automaker Polestar's new EV model shatters Guinness world record: 'Truly impressive'

The new Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor model has smashed expectations by setting a Guinness World Record after traveling 581 miles on a single charge, according to Electrek.

The journey was completed in 22 hours and 57 minutes on public roads in the U.K. It set the record for the longest distance traveled by an electric SUV on a single charge, also beating the model's official 435-mile range estimate. Guinness officials confirmed the record, which was achieved with the unmodified SUV running on standard 20-inch wheels and Michelin EV tires.

According to Polestar, the vehicle even reached its official range with 20% battery still left. This just shows how far EV battery technology has advanced in just a few years.

Polestar is in good company when it comes to EV milestones. Recently, Lucid's Air Grand Touring and GM's Silverado EV Work Truck each set their own world records for range.

The Polestar 3's performance helps address one of the biggest concerns about EVs: limited range. With more EVs being equipped for longer driving distances, it means fewer charging stops and more confidence for drivers who may be hesitant to go electric.

For those who do switch to an EV, the savings and perks stack up — no oil changes, less routine maintenance, cheaper "fueling" compared to gas, quieter engines, and zero tailpipe pollution. That means more money in drivers' pockets and cleaner, healthier air in local communities.

Studies show that even when accounting for battery production, EVs create far less lifetime pollution than gas cars. One MIT study found that gas vehicles emit an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs are closer to 200. Plus, they'll only get cleaner as power grids add more renewable energy sources.

Installing solar panels can slash costs even further, making it far cheaper to charge your EV than on the public grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted solar installers and save on installation.

"For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive," said Matt Galvin, Polestar's U.K. managing director.

Commenters on Polestar's YouTube demonstration agreed.

"Wow. We knew the Polestar 3 was very efficient. But this is really an achievement," one said.

Another added, "Officially amazing indeed. Phenomenal guys. Would never have expected this."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.