Tesla owner hit with a $4,477 repair bill launches class action over alleged hidden heat pump defect

Rather than an isolated complaint, the case appears to reflect issues Tesla owners have been tracking for years.

After paying $4,476.55 to replace a failed heat pump, a Tesla owner in Quebec is seeking court approval to pursue a class action against the automaker, as Electrek detailed.

The proposed case could affect Tesla drivers across the province, where losing cabin heat in winter is more than just an inconvenience.

What happened?

Court documents first reported by Driving say plaintiff Amélie Paquette purchased a new 2021 Tesla Model 3 from Tesla's Laval, Quebec, location in December 2020 for $52,880.

Paquette's filing outlines repeated heat pump issues early in the car's life. Within weeks, three sensors were replaced. Later, debris was found in the fan, and after another major breakdown, Tesla replaced the compressor, manifold, and fluid-line components under warranty, the outlet said.

During preheating on Jan. 27, 2026, Paquette said the vehicle began giving off smoke and a chemical smell, per the filing. She says Tesla's Laval service center concluded that the entire heat pump had to be replaced, according to driving.

At that point, the car had logged 158,220 kilometers and was no longer covered by the written warranty, so Driving reported that Tesla declined to pay, and Paquette covered the repair herself.

Perrier Avocats is seeking to represent Quebec consumers who own or lease heat-pump-equipped Teslas, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, and Cybertruck

.The filing seeks reimbursement, price reductions, and punitive damages. The case could be worth as much as $400 million, Electrek noted.

Why does it matter?

The main issue is cost and safety. Heat pump failures can mean no cabin heat in extreme cold, and regulators have already linked some Tesla heat pump problems to reduced windshield defrosting.

In Quebec, where winter temperatures can drop well below -20 degrees Celsius, this can directly affect everyday driving.

Canadian out-of-warranty repairs for these heat pumps aren't cheap either. As Electrek noted, because Tesla's heat pump is closely integrated with battery thermal management, owners may also have fewer repair options than drivers of vehicles with more conventional heating systems.

Rather than an isolated complaint, the case appears to reflect issues Tesla owners have been tracking for years. That included reports of heating problems. Quebec courts approved separate class actions involving paint defects and changes to Premium Connectivity, per Electrek.

Those cases involve repair costs, product quality, and post-sale changes. The company itself faces up to $14.5 billion in legal liabilities.

What's being done?

In the proposed class action, Tesla's heat pump is described as a "hidden defect" under Quebec's Civil Code and Consumer Protection Act, per Electrek. The filing also argues that a vehicle in this price range should last 10 years or 200,000 kilometers (124,270 miles) before needing a major repair like this.

Regulators have already taken related action, Electrek noted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall covering certain 2021-2022 Tesla vehicles after determining the heat pump problem could affect windshield defrost performance. Transport Canada similarly opened its own investigation.

This latest class action, though, could hit Tesla big in the pocketbook if it's authorized. Electrek asserted that Quebec has rigid consumer protection laws that could mean the damages could swell into the hundreds of millions if drivers sign on.

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