Tesla facing up to $14.5B in lawsuits — from autopilot wrongful death claims to security fraud

The brand's apparent legal strategy of being combative seems to be a lost cause.

Tesla is facing mounting liability threats, exposing the company to a whopping $14.5 billion in risk.

What's happening?

The Elon Musk-led brand faces 21 forms of litigation, ranging from class action and individual lawsuits to regulatory proceedings and federal violations. The array of different charges and claims, including wrongful deaths and vehicle defects, could lead to Tesla facing exposure ranging from $2.7 billion to nearly six times that.

As Electrek detailed, the brand's apparent legal strategy of being combative seems to be a lost cause.

A commonly used tactic was "corporate puffery." The idea was to characterize Musk's statements about the company's ambition and technology as exaggerations that consumers should have seen through.

After a win on these grounds in 2024, Musk rejoiced. However, an August 2025 loss in a case surrounding a deadly 2019 Autopilot crash changed the trajectory and awarded the plaintiff $243 million in damages. An appeal was rejected, and Tesla is now settling similar cases, per Electrek.

That's a major problem, as these cases look set to rise as lawsuits from moments following the greater utilization of Full Self-Driving tech come through, including for crashes and deaths.

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There are other cases alleging Musk overpromised about FSD tech and was deceptive about the capabilities of vehicles with HW3 computers.

Those might be the biggest liabilities, but there are other major threats, including accusations of securities fraud over Robotaxis and alleged racial discrimination at the Fremont factory, among other suits and class actions.

Why are Tesla's legal woes concerning?

These legal liabilities threaten to put Tesla in a deep financial hole in the future, even if the damages end up on the lower end of the range. Electrek noted that the company has roughly $40 billion in cash, so it can withstand a lot, but that doesn't mean these costs aren't damaging.

It's more bad news to add to sliding sales and earnings, and competition is only getting fiercer from Chinese brands like BYD.

There's also the sentiment behind these lawsuits and regulatory threats. They suggest that both the government and public believe Tesla is falling short, often with dangerous or deadly results.

Considering much of Tesla's future is tied to Robotaxis and FSD, that is an alarming reality for the company.

Meanwhile, if consumer trust is lost, that could slow the transition from gas-guzzling cars to electric vehicles. Such a shift is important to reduce transportation-related pollution that contributes to planetary warming and poor air quality.

What's being done about Tesla's legal woes?

There isn't much Tesla can do about actions, promises, and strategies from years ago. Settlements confirm that the brand is moving toward damage control as opposed to taking the fight to the plaintiffs, as Electrek pointed out.

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