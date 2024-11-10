Tesla makes game-changing move with first-ever entry into market: 'It will be interesting to see'

Orders have already begun as well, with delivery expected in October or November.

Elon Musk's Tesla brand continues to expand into new markets, signaling the growing appeal of electric vehicles around the world.

Electrek reports that Tesla has officially launched its Supercharger network in Chile, the company's first entry in South America. The first two stations are in Santiago and Curauma, and there are already two stores in Santiago and a service center. Orders for the Chilean Model Y have begun as well, with delivery expected in October or November.

Chile has a relatively small car market, per Electrek, with only 300,000 vehicles sold per year — the same number sold in Brazil each month. However, the country also recently announced an initiative to allow for only new sales of electric vehicles starting in 2035, per Electrek.

Electrek says "it will be interesting to see" how Tesla competes with Chinese automakers in Chile, as China has dominated the overall South American market in recent years.

Tesla's Supercharger network in Chile helps continue the ongoing trend toward EVs worldwide by making charging more accessible. The Supercharger network is the "largest global, fast charging network," allowing drivers up to 200 miles of range with just a 15-minute charge.

Driving an EV can save money on fuel costs and earn you tax credits, with the Department of Energy reporting that you can save up to $2,200 a year. Maintenance costs are also cut by at least 50% per Consumer Reports, saving hundreds of dollars per year.

The financial benefits are often a big draw, but the environmental impact of the nearly half a million EVs sold this year can't be denied. EVs don't release air pollution, so they reduce the impact of polluting gases on the climate.

If you want to know more about switching to an EV, check out The Cool Down's guide here.

People in the comments were excited about the new additions to the Supercharger network in South America.

"I have been living one year in Chile (30 years ago...) and I am sure it will be fantastic for Tesla. The shape of the country makes a supercharger network quite simple to build, with a station every 2 hours of driving on a 'straight' line from Arica to Punta Arenas," one person noted.

Another spotted that the charger looks more flexible than others, allowing "for a wider range of vehicles since it can reach the front or back when located on the side, and seems like parking is available on both sides for each charger."

