Tesla stumbles in key EV market as rivals surge ahead — here's what's fueling the plummet

Tesla has long been the most popular brand of electric vehicles, but the company is experiencing a downturn that could pave the way for other carmakers to take its place.

What's happening?

As detailed by Reuters, registration data released by industry group ANFAC showed that car sales of new Teslas in Spain fell 36% in April from the previous year, while sales of electric vehicles from other brands "soared." Over the first four months of 2025, sales of electrified vehicles, meaning both EVs and hybrids, were up a whopping 54% from the first quarter of 2024. However, Tesla sales didn't experience the same boost and actually fell by 17% over that period.

While Tesla sales have declined, the ANFAC report showed that "sales of Chinese automakers BYD, MG and Omoda were up 644%, 80% and 346% so far this year, respectively," in Spain, per Reuters.

Spain isn't alone in exploring other EV manufacturers, as Tesla's overall sales have dropped in Europe. Reuters noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "embrace of far-right politics in Europe has also led to protests against him and the company."

Why is this important?

Decreasing Tesla sales is a concerning trend that has greater environmental implications. As a leading EV brand, Teslas play a key role in the fight to slow the effects of the changing climate caused by rising global temperatures. The adoption of EVs is a difference-maker in improving air quality, as these vehicles don't produce carbon pollution the way gas-guzzling cars do.

Musk's recent involvement in politics isn't the only thing that has hurt Tesla's perception recently. A lawsuit alleging odometer fraud could also play a role in declining sales if the allegations are proven to be true.

What's being done about this?

Reuters noted on May 5 that Musk "said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devotes to the Trump administration and spend more time running Tesla."

Making your next car an EV is still an important step toward reducing costs and creating a healthier future for the planet, and this guide can help you explore options like Tesla and other alternatives.

Also, installing solar panels can increase the cost savings that come from EV ownership, because fueling with solar energy is far cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage provides a free service that facilitates the comparison of quotes from reliable local installers and can help save up to $10,000 on solar installations, making it even easier to make climate-friendly upgrades.

