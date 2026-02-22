Dashcam captures footage of shocking incident on roadway: 'I'd report it for sure'

"I'm sure this isn't his first time."

A Redditor caught some damning footage while driving and shared it with the community at r/TeslaCam.

"I love the cameras," the original poster wrote, admiring Tesla's video capture capabilities.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The footage showed the driver of a red Toyota Camry accelerating behind the original poster after a turn and quickly trying to cut them off. Luckily the poster veered into another lane in order to avoid rear-ending the offender. The footage showcased how well EVs can handle in tight situations.

Sadly, it's not the first (nor will it be the last) time an EV driver has had to avoid a bad actor on the road.

The high-tech features of Teslas and other electric vehicles afford a degree of accountability and security, but the core promise of modern EVs remains the same. These cars are cheaper to drive than their gas counterparts, and they're better for the environment.

Despite what detractors might think, EVs produce less pollution even after manufacturing footprint is taken into account. At the end of their lives, EV batteries are highly recyclable as well.

By cutting tailpipe pollution, EV drivers are helping to tamp down destructive weather patterns. After all, light-duty vehicles account for over half of global transportation emissions. As a result of such pollution, extreme weather is becoming increasingly frequent and severe. These disasters include floods, storms, and wildfires that wreak havoc on people, properties, and wildlife worldwide and incur massive costs for everyone involved.

Simply by making the switch to an EV, drivers can help reverse that harmful trend.

Redditors were incensed at the driver caught on camera and had plenty of ideas about their intentions.

"Looks like an attempted insurance fraud. Judging by the damage on the left rear of his car, this wasn't his first time doing it," one commenter speculated. "I'd report it for sure."

"Make a report. I'm sure this isn't his first time." another user replied.

