Driver shares dashcam footage of shocking road rage incident: 'I don't understand it'

"Whenever I smell someone being weird on the road, I get far away from them."

A tense dash cam clip circulating on Reddit is drawing attention after a Tesla driver shared footage showing a truck behind them repeatedly trying to catch up, only to quickly swerve in front of them, cutting them off and brake-checking them for reasons that remain unclear.

Links to the Tesla cam angles were posted to the r/TeslaCam subreddit.

The original poster summed up their confusion, writing, "Brake checked. Did I do something to offend this driver? I don't understand it either. Still trying to figure out what happened here."

The clip quickly sparked reactions in the Tesla community, launching a broader conversation about road rage, electric vehicle stigma, and how aggressive behavior toward EV drivers seems to be becoming more commonplace.

While incidents like this may look like isolated cases of bad behavior, many drivers say they aren't rare enough.

Harassment of EV drivers — whether through aggressive driving, intimidation, or targeting — can discourage people from making the switch to cleaner transportation. That matters for everyone because EVs play a growing role in reducing tailpipe pollution, which is linked to respiratory illness and poorer air quality in many communities. EVs are also a key part of our transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While critics of EVs often point to the environmental impact of battery production and mining, it pales in comparison to the long-term damage of producing and driving cars with internal combustion engines. Multiple studies, including one from MIT, show that over their full lifespan, EVs generally produce less pollution than gas-powered cars — especially as grids continue to shift toward cleaner energy. Improvements in battery recycling and cleaner mining practices are also helping reduce EV production impacts over time.

Many commenters speculated that the road rager was targeting the driver specifically because they were driving an EV — and possibly even because it was a Tesla.

One commenter wrote, "Some people are offended by electric vehicles," while another added, "And even more are offended by Tesla for some reason."

A third said they had their own strategy for avoiding similar situations: "The instant acceleration and regen braking make you king of the road. Whenever I smell someone being weird on the road, I get far away from them, whether that means speeding ahead or falling back."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.