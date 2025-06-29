Tesla drivers sound off on major update to in-car experience: 'I'm so glad someone else brought this up'

"It really screws with your depth perception."

A recent over-the-air software update to Tesla's Model Y camera user interface has drawn criticism from drivers who have found that it can make parking more difficult. In an active discussion on Reddit, several owners voiced frustration after the update rolled out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"YES IT'S TERRIBLE and I'm so glad someone else brought this up. It drives me crazy. Something about it is extremely disorienting and I can't park nearly as easily as I used to be able to," one Redditor shared.

What's happening?

Tesla's update seems to have rearranged the camera feed layout. In this configuration, the rear camera view is now smaller and positioned below enlarged side camera displays, with the rear camera offering a much wider, fisheye-style field of view — or FOV.

Some drivers found that they struggled with depth perception. As one put it, "With the new wider view, things are MUCH closer than they appear. It really screws with your depth perception."

Another shared that the update caused them to rely on their side mirrors more when backing up to park. "It was way easier to back in with the one larger screen," they wrote.

Others expressed that parking in tight spaces became hazardous, with one driver saying that they almost hit the corner of their garage because of the change in the rear camera's FOV.

Another added that they hit their mirror, costing them $1,500, within days of getting the update.

However, not all the feedback has been negative. Some users have praised the new view for improving visibility when reversing.

Why is the new camera concerning?

Tesla's promise of continual improvements often hinges on seamless updates, but disruptively changing core user elements risks eroding driver confidence. Misjudging distances could lead to fender benders or, tragically, injuries as well as diminished trust in Tesla's software model.

For broader context, Tesla has previously drawn criticism for sudden range estimate changes and other tweaks.

What's more, user dissatisfaction with Tesla features and tech rollouts may slow the adoption of electric vehicles — a critical step in the transition to cleaner transportation.

What can be done about Tesla's camera?

Tesla has since responded with software version 2025.20.3, which introduces a toggle allowing users to switch between the original and new camera views.

Meanwhile, EV shoppers concerned about camera usability may consider alternatives, such as EVs from Rivian, Hyundai, and Ford.

Growing a wider menu of EV options — and access to them globally — has the potential to help mitigate the rising global temperatures and extreme weather events driven by human-caused pollution, much of it generated by gas-powered cars.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.