Experts report nationwide trend that could save tens of thousands of lives each year: 'One of the highest rates in the world'

Fifty years ago, Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, kicked off an effort to electrify its public transportation. Today, a dozen dusty and abandoned electric buses are what's left of that original effort according to The Guardian.

But, the outlet reports, the electric dream may be experiencing a major resurgence in the South Asian country: "More than 70% of four-wheeled passenger vehicles — largely cars and minibuses — imported into Nepal last year were electric, one of the highest rates in the world."

This surge in popularity appears at least partly to be cost-driven, as import taxes on EVs, no need for gas, and less need for maintenance all favor the cleaner-energy options.

Meanwhile, the switch from gas-guzzling vehicles could offer an assist in the fight against pollution in Nepal, where the Air Quality Life Index at the University of Chicago wrote in 2024 that about 50,000 people are dying annually due to dirty air: "According to the Ministry of Health, 66 percent of deaths from chronic lung disease are caused by air pollution. Similarly, 34 percent of deaths from heart disease, 37 percent of deaths from stroke, and 22 percent of deaths from respiratory infections are caused by air pollution."

The Guardian further reported that Kathmandu, located in a pollution-trapping valley, is often covered over in smog. "Our analysis shows that transport contributes to about one-fourth of the fine particle matter air pollution in the valley," David Sislen of the World Bank told the publication. "Motorists switching to EVs is an important part of getting towards cleaner skies and improved health."

Beyond Nepal's borders, a massive worldwide switch to EVs could help combat rising global temperatures. EVs produce far less planet-warming pollution over their lifecycles, and one country demonstrating their utility on a mass scale has the potential to encourage more to follow suit.

But challenges remain, as the EV transition hasn't yet wholly remade the public transportation system Kathmandu once sought to revolutionize. The initial costs of purchasing electric buses and a lack of charging infrastructure are among the obstacles, Bhushan Tuladhar of FHI 360's USAID Clean Air and public transport cooperative Sajha Yatayat told The Guardian.

FHI 360 and USAID previously worked to get electric public transit back on track after the COVID pandemic and "created green jobs in the process" with a sustainable training program to support women from under-resourced communities in becoming licensed drivers of electric three-wheelers. The Guardian reported that there are "hundreds" of such three-wheelers in operation. And the co-op Sajha Yatayat brought 40 electric buses and 24 charging stations to Kathmandu, the local Annapurna Express reported in 2024.

Nepal isn't alone in its EV surge. For instance, EV sales rose by 46% in the United States in 2023. The Oakland Unified School District in California became the first major school district in the country to convert to an all-electric school bus system, and large companies like Tootbus, which runs sightseeing buses in Europe, are going electric as well. The United Nations Environment Programme has also said "2025 could be the year of the electric vehicle in developing countries."

