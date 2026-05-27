Tesla switches on its biggest New Zealand battery with enough power for 44,000 homes at peak demand

Tesla has switched on its biggest battery project in New Zealand, giving the country a critical new tool for handling winter electricity spikes and keeping the grid steady when demand surges.

According to a report from Base Nor, the new system can provide enough electricity to match the use of about 44,000 households for a little more than two hours during the winter peak.

The New Zealand power company Contact Energy has brought the Glenbrook Ohurua Battery 1 online in South Auckland. The project entered service on May 25, 2026, as New Zealand's first Megapack 2XL installation.

The battery system consists of 56 Tesla Megapack 2XL units and is rated at 100 megawatts with 200 megawatt-hours of storage. It can quickly send a large amount of electricity to the grid when it is needed most.

Contact Energy said the project met its schedule and budget targets and put the cost at NZD 163 million, roughly USD 99.4 million. Construction started in July 2024.

Tesla supplied the equipment, handled commissioning, and will take care of maintenance over the life of the project. The system reacts to grid signals in about 0.2 seconds, making it useful for active grid balancing and not only backup power.

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When electricity demand jumps during cold weather or supply shifts suddenly, storage systems like this one can step in almost instantly, helping reduce the risk of disruptions.

New Zealand leans heavily on renewable hydropower while still facing seasonal demand pressure on the grid. A battery can help smooth those swings without relying as heavily on slower, more expensive backup options.

The battery helps make renewable power more useful by filling in gaps and responding in real time.

Contact Energy is already looking beyond this first phase. The company also has an option to expand the Glenbrook site to 130 megawatts, which would make it New Zealand's largest battery storage system.

A second project, Glenbrook Ohurua Battery 2, is also in its planning stage, with a projected size of 200 megawatts and 400 megawatt-hours.

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