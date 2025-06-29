Tesla gets go-ahead to build new facility on contaminated plot of land — here's what's happening

Officials said the project would bring jobs to the area.

The council in Marion, a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia, voted to support a proposal to lease land to Tesla to open a battery recycling and service center, as reported by Not a Tesla App.

The new facility is part of Tesla's recent focus on expanding and integrating battery production into its manufacturing process.

The land has not been used for nearly a decade because of chemical contamination. A local developer plans to remedy the issue and develop the new facility specifically for Tesla to recycle old lithium-ion batteries and provide service to vehicles.

Although the electric vehicle battery production process is improving, it is the source of most of the environmental issues raised by EVs. EVs are much more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles, but there is some environmental impact in the production and disposal of batteries. By building a battery recycling facility, Tesla intends to make progress toward reducing its environmental impact.

Tesla's sales numbers have struggled during the first half of 2025. Some of this downturn has been attributed to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, including his former role within the presidential administration as a special government employee heading up the Department of Government Efficiency in the United States.

Southern Australians have expressed concerns, but the council explained that supporting the facility has nothing to do with Musk and that the benefits of bringing more jobs to the area and supporting environmental progress outweigh any perceived drawbacks.

Electric vehicles do not produce exhaust pollution that contributes to poor air quality and the warming of the planet like gas-powered vehicles do, so they are considered good investments for the environment.

EV owners can further reduce their environmental impact and ongoing energy costs by installing solar panels and using solar energy to charge their cars. This is a cheaper option than using the traditional electric grid or public charging stations.

The South Australian Tesla facility will reduce waste and the manufacturer's reliance on new materials, supporting the company's commitment to sustainability and reducing its negative impact on the environment.

