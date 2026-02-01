Tesla stuns drivers with major change impacting vehicle safety: 'This is a bad move'

"I can only imagine this originates from Musk himself."

Tesla removed the Basic Autopilot feature from its standard vehicle offerings and now charges a subscription fee to access it.

Critics have said that lane-keeping is a basic safety feature and shouldn't come at an additional cost.

What's happening?

As Electrek reported, the EV automaker no longer offers Basic Autopilot as a free, standard feature on new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. This feature was available to drivers at no cost for almost seven years.

Now, drivers must subscribe to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package for $99 per month to use the lane-keeping feature.

Starting in February, Tesla will only offer that package as a subscription and not a one-time purchase.

Why are fewer standard safety features problematic?

Electrek criticized Tesla for removing the free Autopilot feature, and wrote, "This is a bad move for consumers and a confusing one for the brand."

This criticism is based on the argument that Tesla owners drive more safely using Autopilot and that lane-keeping is a basic safety necessity rather than a luxury. Tesla drivers must now pay more for a feature that was once standard and enhanced their safety.

Meanwhile, other auto manufacturers, including Toyota and Honda, still offer lane-keeping features as standard and at no extra cost.

Electrek noted Tesla's declining sales and called this recent development a "desperation move."

"I can only imagine this originates from Musk himself," one Electrek reader commented on the news.

"Tesla seems totally delusional about the appeal of their cars, and the capabilities and value of competitors. Gone are the days where people would flock to buy Teslas because they were the best product out there. Now, the competition has caught up and overtaken Tesla."

What's being done to make EVs safer?

People who drive Teslas and other EVs are often budget-minded drivers who aim to keep their monthly payments affordable. If paying for helpful safety features doesn't sit well with you or isn't within your budget, there are plenty of other ways to embrace EV ownership.

Besides Tesla, many other automakers produce clean-energy vehicles with no tailpipe pollution. For example, you might find the safety features you want at a more affordable price from manufacturers like Kia, Hyundai, Ford, or BYD.

But no matter which EV brand you choose, ensure that you understand what's included with your standard purchase and how to drive your vehicle in the safest way possible.

When you drive an EV of any brand, you can save money on gas and routine maintenance while reducing heat-trapping pollution and setting a sustainable example for others on the road.

