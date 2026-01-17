EV driver debunks common misconception surrounding ownership costs: 'I really wish people understood'

"Real life exposure is the best way to break through!"

Switching to an electric vehicle can reap significant savings over the car's lifetime. However, there's still a lot of misinformation surrounding EVs that dissuades some drivers from ditching their gas-powered cars.

One EV owner shared their experience with their electric vehicle, breaking down how much they've saved since owning it.

"I wish more people understood how cheap EV ownership can actually be," wrote the OP. "Last night I charged my Mustang Mach-E P for six hours and got up to 90%. The total cost was $1.59 and when you see that on your bill it's hard to take the whole 'EVs cost more to run' thing seriously."

The OP also noted that most EV misinformation comes from people who don't own them, so they don't see firsthand how affordable they can be.

"It's cheap to run an EV if you can charge at home," agreed one Redditor.

Driving an EV can save you $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year. EVs also help to improve air quality, as they do not emit any tailpipe pollution.

For homeowners with solar panels, driving an EV is a home run with long-term savings. Charging your EV at home is cheaper and more convenient than charging at public stations. "I really wish people understood how affordable EVs can be when you charge at home or at a condo," the OP wrote. Plus, charging your EV when you have solar panels essentially becomes free when your solar system is paid off.

Switching to an EV isn't just beneficial for your wallet; it also helps the environment. While EV battery production generates pollution, it's nowhere near the amount of pollution created by the fossil fuels used to run gas-powered vehicles, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Companies like Electrified Materials in Indiana are also working to recycle EV batteries to reduce EVs' environmental impact even more.

Redditors continued to share their own experiences driving an EV and saving money.

"Love opening up my Chargepoint app and letting them look through how little I pay to fill up my car," wrote one user. "Real life exposure is the best way to break through!"

