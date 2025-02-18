Driver stunned after putting futuristic Tesla feature to the test: 'That blew my mind'

In a TikTok video, Brad Canning (@brad) showcased a new Tesla feature still in beta. Canning demonstrated the vehicle's new Auto Shift feature, which automatically shifts the car's gear to help you with multi-point turns, parallel parking, and more.

Canning tests out the feature in a parking lot — also known as a "car park" in the UK. His Tesla guides him while automatically shifting the gears as it makes a precision three-point turn.

Canning was really impressed by the Auto Shift's ease of use, stating, "That blew my mind. That was so smooth."

One user wanted to understand how this makes driving any easier. "What it's doing is automatically changing the gears for you. So instead of stopping and changing to reverse, then changing to drive, and back to reverse etc it does it for you," Canning explained. "So you're still 100% driving, it's just shifting gears for you."

Tesla's Auto Shift represents a significant development in convenience and driving ease, leveraging sensors and advanced software. While the technology may not be the most exciting feature the car employs, it does reduce the likelihood of human error which increases safety and a more enjoyable driving experience.

With Tesla's push to implement useful features and become more affordable, more consumers may be encouraged to switch to an electric vehicle. Driving an EV over a gas-powered car saves owners money in the long run and helps reduce planet-warming pollution, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

"Can't wait to try this feature!" one viewer exclaimed.

Some consumers have raised concerns about the reliability of Tesla's new features, citing occasional instances of software glitches.

"Worked well for me until I tried parallel parking," one comment said. "It just can't guess which direction I want to go, almost hit a car."

Despite these concerns, Tesla has remained committed to enhancing the driving experience with ongoing updates and fixes to its technology. One driver said their Tesla vehicle saved their life after falling asleep at the wheel.

