Tesla job postings reveal imminent launch of major new initiative: 'Highest-volume vehicle'

Tesla has listed 30 new jobs at its Austin location in anticipation of a ramped-up production process for its buzzworthy self-driving taxi.

As reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the electric vehicle manufacturer is currently hiring for roles at Gigafactory Texas to begin Cybercab production, with "volume production" potentially starting in 2026.

Most of the new roles are directly related to manufacturing and include engineering and equipment technicians for areas such as the drive units, battery packs, and general assembly. These new listings indicate the company is rapidly accelerating its hiring efforts ahead of the large-scale rollout of the Cybercab.

As noted by the Statesman, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously alluded to the fact that the Cybercab will become the company's "highest-volume vehicle" yet, with a target of producing around two million units annually. Musk has stated that its manufacturing process will be significantly different from traditional car lines, resembling a high-speed consumer electronics assembly.

While the promising production speed is tantalizing, Musk has made several promises about various Tesla vehicles that have come up short, including the production of the Cybertruck. The EV manufacturer created a post-launch goal of 200,000 to 250,000 units per year, based on the original high demand for the electric truck.

However, since its launch in 2023, the Cybertruck has failed to live up to expectations, posting disappointing sales numbers over the last two years. This has matched with the company's overall sales struggles in the EV marketplace, especially across several countries in Europe, where Tesla is being outpaced by rival manufacturers.

Although the Cybertruck has failed to live up to the hype, Tesla has certainly sparked widespread interest in EVs. More people than ever are making the switch from gas-powered vehicles and taking advantage of the fewer maintenance requirements of EVs and their long-term value.

