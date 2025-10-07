Elon Musk sparks backlash after surprising messages appear on X platform: 'Shockingly greedy'

Tesla, a company long known for avoiding traditional advertising, is now paying for ads on Elon Musk's own social media platform, X. The goal? To persuade shareholders to approve Musk's proposed compensation package, a deal worth up to $1 trillion in stock options, according to Electrek.

What's happening?

Tesla has begun running ads on Google, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, and even Musk's privately owned X. The ads urge shareholders to vote for Musk's unprecedented pay plan and to allow the company to issue more shares.

Musk has previously insisted that he "hates advertising," according to the article, and that Tesla would succeed by focusing on its product, rather than on marketing. But since acquiring X, Musk has seemingly reversed course, leaning into advertising to sway public opinion.

Why is Musk's plan important?

Critics argue that using company funds to buy ads on Musk's privately held platform blurs ethical lines. Shareholders are essentially paying for a campaign that benefits Musk directly, sparking backlash in the article's comment section.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

"So he is paying himself to advertise to others about how much more he should be paid? Go ahead and tell me how this is ethical," noted one commenter.

"Has any other company had a CEO that says 'I'm not going to give my job my full attention unless you pay me more?'" asked another.

"This is shockingly greedy … For him to actually get up in the morning and go to work he needs one thousand billion dollars. Seriously. It's disgusting," another commenter wrote.

For customers, the controversy raises questions about Tesla's financial priorities. Money spent on advertising Musk's pay package could otherwise be invested in vehicle improvements or lowering costs for buyers.

What's more, distracted leadership could also impact Tesla's ability to keep up with growing competition in the EV marketplace. If fewer people choose EVs, it could delay the transition to cleaner transportation, delaying progress toward reducing harmful pollution caused by gas-powered vehicles.

This isn't the first time Tesla has faced consumer-related controversy in 2025. The company issued a large recall over steering assist issues earlier this year while also grappling with rising vehicle prices, fluctuating demand, and lagging sales numbers.

What's being done about Musk's proposal?

Shareholders will soon cast their votes on Musk's package, and the outcome could shape Tesla's direction for years to come.

In the meantime, consumers concerned about the company's stability or leadership still have plenty of options. If you're considering a new EV, there are many alternatives available to help you save money and help the planet.

