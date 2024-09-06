Tesla celebrates impressive production milestone following growing customer demand — here's what you need to know

Engineering and manufacturing advancements have helped Tesla improve their drive units and support the production of their electric vehicles.

Tesla announced an exciting achievement in a recent post on social media platform X, according to an article published in Teslarati.

After producing its 10 millionth drive unit on July 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a photo of the drive unit team celebrating the new milestone.

"Congrats to the Tesla drivetrain team!" stated on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the official Tesla social media account did not explicitly state where the 10 millionth drive unit was produced, Teslarati claims the unit was manufactured in the Giga Shanghai facility.

To meet the growing demand for Tesla vehicles, Tesla has to produce a significant amount of drive units. In fact, Tesla produces a drive unit every five seconds, according to an article published in Not a Tesla App.

While some Tesla vehicles, such as rear-wheel drive vehicles, require one drive unit, larger vehicles, such as the Tesla Semi, have three drive units. Engineering and manufacturing advancements have helped Tesla improve its drive units and support the production of its electric vehicles.

Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs have a smaller carbon impact, per a report by the Environmental Protection Agency. While gas-powered vehicles release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, EVs have zero tailpipe pollution, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

After switching to an EV, you can not only reduce your environmental impact but also save money down the line. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that each year, drivers can save up to $2,200 by driving an electric vehicle.

Tesla's 10 millionth drive unit is an exciting milestone because it highlights the growth of the EV industry.

After announcing the production of its 10 millionth drive unit, Tesla also released its quarter two delivery and production report. The recent report noted that the company produced 443,956 EVs in the second quarter, another impressive achievement that underscores the company's growth.

