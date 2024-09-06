  • Business Business

Tesla celebrates impressive production milestone following growing customer demand — here's what you need to know

Engineering and manufacturing advancements have helped Tesla improve their drive units and support the production of their electric vehicles.

by Juliana Marino
Engineering and manufacturing advancements have helped Tesla improve their drive units and support the production of their electric vehicles.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Tesla announced an exciting achievement in a recent post on social media platform X, according to an article published in Teslarati.

After producing its 10 millionth drive unit on July 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a photo of the drive unit team celebrating the new milestone. 

"Congrats to the Tesla drivetrain team!" stated on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the official Tesla social media account did not explicitly state where the 10 millionth drive unit was produced, Teslarati claims the unit was manufactured in the Giga Shanghai facility. 

To meet the growing demand for Tesla vehicles, Tesla has to produce a significant amount of drive units. In fact, Tesla produces a drive unit every five seconds, according to an article published in Not a Tesla App. 

While some Tesla vehicles, such as rear-wheel drive vehicles, require one drive unit, larger vehicles, such as the Tesla Semi, have three drive units. Engineering and manufacturing advancements have helped Tesla improve its drive units and support the production of its electric vehicles

Watch now: Grocery store executive reveals simple ways the chain slashes its operating costs

Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs have a smaller carbon impact, per a report by the Environmental Protection Agency. While gas-powered vehicles release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, EVs have zero tailpipe pollution, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

After switching to an EV, you can not only reduce your environmental impact but also save money down the line. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that each year, drivers can save up to $2,200 by driving an electric vehicle

Tesla's 10 millionth drive unit is an exciting milestone because it highlights the growth of the EV industry. 

After announcing the production of its 10 millionth drive unit, Tesla also released its quarter two delivery and production report. The recent report noted that the company produced 443,956 EVs in the second quarter, another impressive achievement that underscores the company's growth. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x