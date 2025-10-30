Bill Gates-backed company explores site for game-changing new project: 'I don't think most people comprehend the amount of power'

The Business Download reported that Utah is getting help with its energy supply needs from a Washington-based energy company supported by Bill Gates.

To date, TerraPower LLC has raised $650 million to construct an advanced reactor in Wyoming that relies on liquid sodium instead of water, along with a molten salt energy storage system. Federal approval still awaits, but it is expected in 2026, according to Bloomberg.

In the meantime, the Gates-backed company is getting to work in Utah as it explores potential reactor sites.

"I don't think most people comprehend the amount of power that's going to be needed right now," Governor Spencer Cox told Bloomberg TV in August 2025.

As the country advances in electrification and AI, nuclear power can provide a reliable energy source despite its controversial reputation.

Past disasters, including those at Three Mile Island in 1979, Chernobyl in 1986, and most recently, Fukushima in 2011, haven't helped public perception. Plus, there's the association with destructive nuclear weapons, as images from Hiroshima and Nagasaki are still a living memory for some.

Luckily, some stakeholders took note to improve safety regulations and reactor design technology. Per the World Economic Forum, nuclear fusion and small modular reactors have promising potential with several designs in development.

According to TerraPower's website, its "design capitalizes on natural forces, such as gravity and thermal convection, enabling passive cooling and significantly reducing safety-related costs compared to conventional reactors."

Plus, there's understandable concern over how companies handle radioactive waste. However, on a positive note, per the World Nuclear Association, the typically dense radioactive waste is far less in volume than what other industries produce.

However, such power provides 24/7 large-scale low-carbon energy that works independently of weather conditions, unlike solar or wind turbines. Its energy is dense, as one uranium fuel pellet releases as much fuel as a ton of coal, per the Nuclear Energy Institute. As such, the grid has a better chance of stability with such consistent energy.

Due to the lack of carbon pollution during production, this energy can help fight critical climate issues such as atmospheric overheating that's causing increasingly worse heat events like droughts and wildfires.

Thanks to nuclear plants' small land use, natural vegetation can remain intact. Therefore, habitats for pollinators and other creatures, oxygen production, and carbon absorption can all function as needed to support the biodiversity essential to a cooler and cleaner planet.

