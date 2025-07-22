Innovative company develops incredible hemp-based replacement for plastic: 'We're driving innovation'

A firm developing innovative, hemp-based plastics received an influx of capital recently after being partially purchased by a holding company focused on sustainability.

According to Concho Valley Homepage, Buscar Company, a firm with diverse interests in solar and mining in California, purchased 50% of Terramer, a green tech startup working to develop biodegradable, hemp-based plastics.

"Hemp bioplastics offer a sustainable path to reduce microplastic pollution," said Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO of Buscar Company. "Our partnership with Terramer positions us to deliver innovative solutions that protect our planet and communities."

Specifically, Terramer has been working on TERBO-1000, a hemp-based bioplastic that biodegrades within 180 days.

"Terramer's technology is a game-changer for sustainable materials," said Alex Mond, Chairman and Founder of Terramer, Inc. "Together with Buscar, we're driving innovation to combat microplastic pollution."

Terramer's bioplastic would be a stellar first step toward reducing microplastic pollution, which looms as a growing, insidious threat in our world.

Traditional petroleum-based plastics are harmful to the environment for a multitude of reasons, from the use of fossil fuels in their creation to the fact that they take centuries to decompose. In that time, it leaches toxic chemicals into soil, breaking down into smaller pieces over decades.

Exposure to microplastics has been linked to serious vascular damage and severe liver problems in laboratory mice, and additional research determined that people with higher levels of exposure were at an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Trace microplastics have been found in human hearts, lungs, testicles, livers — even in the blood-brain barrier — and while their impact hasn't been fully quantified, what we know so far indicates they pose a significant health risk.

Because bioplastics are designed to break down, swapping them for petroleum-based plastic will reduce levels of microplastics in the environment, thereby reducing the risk to people.

Terramer has big plans for their revolutionary bioplastic, citing "a strong portfolio" of purchase orders and letters of intent for future orders for packaging made from TERBO-1000. With Buscar Company's game-changing investment, Terramer can continue to grow and reduce the amount of environmentally harmful plastic being used.

