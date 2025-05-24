Shopper calls out viral cookware set after disastrous first kitchen run: 'Pretty wild gamble'

TikToker Mikayla Renfroe (@mikaylarenfroe) posted a wry and succinct video showcasing the low quality of some cookware she bought on Temu.

"I've officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me."

In the video, her husband easily bends (admittedly adorable) pink pans with his bare hands while she barely contains her laughter.

The video went viral and amassed over 4 million views and 31,000 likes, with brands like Eggo and Cheez-It leaving comments. The Caraway company even offered to send her new cookware.

Temu, mostly known for its fast fashion, also sells cheap home goods. And, like these pink pans, many are low-value and end up getting tossed. The company's advertising is ubiquitous — even when its primary social media account is blocked, it has other outlets that end up in people's algorithms.

Sometimes, items from companies like Temu and Shein disappoint even further, such as a croissant lamp from Temu that was a real croissant and brought ants into someone's home.

Other times, they're not so funny. They're downright dangerous, such as the baby clothing from Shein that tested positive for lead.

Fast fashion is an industry that caters to people's desires to be trendy but frugal. It's estimated that Temu ships more than a million packages per day, per Tech Buzz China.

Greenpeace writes: "With such a high demand for air freighters, what implication does this have on the climate? And besides transportation, the kind of electricity Temu purchases and uses to power its massive computing needs and process data, also has a great implication for its climate footprint."

A habit of overconsumption is breakable, though. And there are other, more environmentally friendly ways of finding affordable clothes and houseware.

Thrift stores can be a treasure chest of products such as clothes and cookware at bargain prices, and buying used goods always means less trash in landfills.

Comments about the pink pots and pans were funny and widely unsurprised.

"I mean, buying cookware off of Temu is a pretty wild gamble," one person said.

Many commenters mentioned the potential risk of cooking with such low-quality cookware. "Buying cookware on Temu sounds like playing with your life," one wrote.

One commenter struck a serious chord, writing: "Knowing that it all ended up in the trash is insane. Wasteful for sure."

