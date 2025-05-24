  • Business Business

Shopper calls out viral cookware set after disastrous first kitchen run: 'Pretty wild gamble'

"Wasteful for sure."

by Rachel Rear
"Wasteful for sure."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

TikToker Mikayla Renfroe (@mikaylarenfroe) posted a wry and succinct video showcasing the low quality of some cookware she bought on Temu.

"I've officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me."

@mikaylarenfroe

I've officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me 🤣😭

♬ sonido original - Vibes by Ley

In the video, her husband easily bends (admittedly adorable) pink pans with his bare hands while she barely contains her laughter.

The video went viral and amassed over 4 million views and 31,000 likes, with brands like Eggo and Cheez-It leaving comments. The Caraway company even offered to send her new cookware.

Temu, mostly known for its fast fashion, also sells cheap home goods. And, like these pink pans, many are low-value and end up getting tossed. The company's advertising is ubiquitous — even when its primary social media account is blocked, it has other outlets that end up in people's algorithms.

Sometimes, items from companies like Temu and Shein disappoint even further, such as a croissant lamp from Temu that was a real croissant and brought ants into someone's home.

FROM OUR SPONSOR

Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling

This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online.

Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy.

Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free.

Learn more

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Other times, they're not so funny. They're downright dangerous, such as the baby clothing from Shein that tested positive for lead.

Fast fashion is an industry that caters to people's desires to be trendy but frugal. It's estimated that Temu ships more than a million packages per day, per Tech Buzz China.

Greenpeace writes: "With such a high demand for air freighters, what implication does this have on the climate? And besides transportation, the kind of electricity Temu purchases and uses to power its massive computing needs and process data, also has a great implication for its climate footprint."

A habit of overconsumption is breakable, though. And there are other, more environmentally friendly ways of finding affordable clothes and houseware.

When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

Price 💰

Safety 🦺

Effectiveness ⚡

Style and appearance 💎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Thrift stores can be a treasure chest of products such as clothes and cookware at bargain prices, and buying used goods always means less trash in landfills.

Comments about the pink pots and pans were funny and widely unsurprised.

"I mean, buying cookware off of Temu is a pretty wild gamble," one person said.

Many commenters mentioned the potential risk of cooking with such low-quality cookware. "Buying cookware on Temu sounds like playing with your life," one wrote.

One commenter struck a serious chord, writing: "Knowing that it all ended up in the trash is insane. Wasteful for sure."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x