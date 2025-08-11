Fashion giants Shein and Temu in hot water after secret shopper investigation: 'Shocked'

Online fast-fashion giants Shein and Temu are facing pressure from European regulators after a secret shopper investigation uncovered serious safety violations in a range of their products.

What's happening?

The European Commission is cracking down on Shein and Temu after discovering dangerous and noncompliant products sold through the platforms. These include baby teethers with choking hazards, sunglasses with no UV protection, and children's raincoats laced with toxic chemicals. A report from members of the European Parliament also found banned substances linked to fertility and developmental harm in cosmetics sold on the sites.

EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath said he was "shocked" by the findings, as reported by Euro Weekly News. This news is surfacing as the EU struggles to manage an overwhelming influx of imported goods. In 2024, the bloc received 4.6 billion cheap shipments under €150, double the number from the year before.

Why are discount and fast-fashion retailers such as Temu and Shein concerning?

These violations are putting people at risk. From toxic chemicals to unsafe children's products, the quality issues show how ultra-cheap imports are more dangerous and problematic than people think. In 2023, the EU issued a record 4,137 alerts for unsafe nonfood products.

Shein's and Temu's business models are also concerning. Many of their items aren't made to last, feeding into the global mountain of landfill waste. About 101 million tons of textile waste are generated every year. And in the U.S., about 85% of all textiles end up in the dump each year.

To make things worse, European companies that play by the rules face higher compliance costs, putting them at a disadvantage compared with low-cost international sellers skirting regulations.

What's being done about it?

In response, the EU is considering removing the €150 duty-free threshold and introducing a per-package fee to better fund customs, which is already being overwhelmed by the sheer number of orders. McGrath also plans to raise the issue with Chinese officials at the upcoming EU-China summit. Shein has responded by pointing to its compliance investments, and Temu shared a report about its seller vetting and compliance checks. But so far, EU officials remain unconvinced.

Consumers can do plenty to curb the environmental effects of fast fashion and cheap retailers. First, rethink your shopping habits. Shopping secondhand can save money while cutting waste. Plus, thrifters often find luxury or valuable items at dirt-cheap prices. Learn about better alternatives in this guide to breaking up with fast fashion.

While the scale of the issue is massive, awareness and action from everyday shoppers can help hold retailers accountable for the true cost of cheap goods.

