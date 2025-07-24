Dentistry professors make startling discovery after studying teeth of Coca-Cola drinkers: 'A more comprehensive understanding of long-term exposure'

Those with high consumption experienced the most change, which was outside the range of clinically acceptable.

A study published in BMC Oral Health found that Coca-Cola consumption significantly impacted teeth discoloration.

What's happening?

H. Yasemin Yay Kuscu and Zuhal Gorus, Turkish dentistry professors, studied 64 students' teeth. The participants were broken up into three groups depending on consumption levels, including no consumption.

After just one month of drinking Coca-Cola, both high- and low-consumption participants had discolored teeth. Those with high consumption, however, experienced the most change, which, according to the study, was outside the range of clinically acceptable. While tooth brushing and diet had an impact on the level of discoloration, they couldn't prevent it.

Why are the study's findings important?

Regularly drinking Coca-Cola, which Kuscu and Gorus noted promotes the most significant tooth staining, is a big contributor to enamel damage. This is because of the drink's high acidity.

According to Cleveland Clinic, enamel protects your teeth from cavities, infections, and decay. Once it's gone, it can't grow back, leaving you prone to abscesses. The only thing a dentist can do is give you a dental crown.

While a cold can of Coke might sound refreshing, this study's findings serve as a reminder to look beyond the surface. Not only is the soda chock-full of harmful ingredients, but the company's business practices also actively damage the environment.

As far as plastic polluters go, Coca-Cola is one of the worst. While it has reduced its plastic usage, the soft drink company still has a long road to both sustainability and wellness.

What's being done about it?

Kuscu and Gorus called on scholars to use their study as a jumping-off point for more in-depth research.

"These preliminary findings may inform future research efforts involving larger and more diverse populations over extended periods," they wrote, "allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of long-term exposure and its clinical relevance."

As for what you can do, cutting back on Coca-Cola is a good place to start. You'll protect your teeth and use less plastic.

