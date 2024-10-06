The government wants to give you the hottest new cooking appliance for free: 'It's only made my life easier'

You no longer need to worry about accidentally burning yourself on an open flame.

Induction cooktops are all the rage these days, offering a safer option than traditional electric and gas stoves, and, under new tax incentives offered by the government, you could pick up one of these for free.

As previously reported by The Cool Down, Under the Inflation Reduction Act, households can receive a discount of up to $840 on qualifying induction stoves, which is more than enough for a single portable burner, effectively making it free.

The rebate could also be put toward a larger four-burner unit, enabling you to purchase one at a significant discount. More information about tax incentives for induction cooktops is available from Rewiring America, where you can find out how much you are entitled to.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Induction burners are more powerful and energy efficient and help you avoid the dangers that come from cooking on gas or electric stoves because they don't involve flames or hot coils. Induction stoves need something magnetic to heat up, which means you no longer need to worry about accidentally burning yourself on an open flame, and this also makes it much safer when cooking around children too.

Cooking on an induction burner is also better for your health and the environment, as the stoves are free of all the indoor pollutants that are associated with gas cooking. The pollutants have been linked to respiratory problems and could be contributing to the development of asthma in children. Additionally, gas stoves can also leak heat-trapping gasses that are contributing to the warming of the planet.

Switching your stove to an induction burner doesn't have to cost much. Portable induction burners from brands such as Duxtop are affordable and easy to get. Walmart offers a range of single burners that are a good introduction to induction technology.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Purchasing a portable stove means you can get all the benefits of using an induction burner without having to make any significant changes to your kitchen, which means you can start saving money and cooking more safely straightaway.

Even chefs have voiced positive opinions about making the change.

"It's only made my life easier," TikToker Jonathan Kung (@jonkung) told his followers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.