New SUV sets standard for the future of driving: 'Gives a smooth and powerful performance everywhere'

A new electric vehicle on the Indian market has reviewers revved up. The Tata Nexon EV is a hugely popular, reasonably priced SUV that, while it doesn't come with the bells and whistles of luxury EVs, is a solid choice that "gives a smooth and powerful performance everywhere, on city streets or on highways," according to Timesbull.com.

Eighty-three of the 100 cities with the worst air pollution in the world are in India, as reported by CNN, so decarbonization is vital in the nation. While it has made changes such as installing Tata's enormous floating solar plants, the country still has a booming coal industry that contributes to its pollution problems. Making EVs more accessible and popular could foster significant change in India.

Photo Credit: Tata Motors



While Teslas are available in India, they may be, as elsewhere, out of the average person's price range. The Tata Nexon EV starts at $17,000, according to InsideEVs, making it an affordable option for people who want to make the switch.

Its design is simple, and it's small for an SUV due to regulations that offer tax breaks for cars measuring under 4 meters. A reviewer for InsideEVs wrote: "I effortlessly weaved it around clustered roads and slipped it into tight parking spaces — helped by the 360-degree cameras and ultrasonic sensors."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Not only would buyers save money by purchasing this moderately-priced SUV, they'd also save on fuel costs and routine maintenance — EVs don't need things like spark plug replacements or timing belt changes.

EV owners can save even more, of course, by charging them at home. Qmerit assists homeowners who want to install Level 2 EV chargers by providing estimates for free. And of course, using solar power at home to charge an EV would lower costs even more, as it's cheaper than using public chargers or relying on the power grid.

Powering your home with solar makes EV ownership even more beneficial. TCD's Solar Explorer is a useful tool to find vetted installers and collect competitive bids that can save up to $10,000.

For now, the Tata Nexon EV is a smart, attractive option in the Indian market. An NDTV Auto review summed it up well: "If you primarily need a vehicle for city travel and value zero tailpipe emissions, the Nexon EV is worth considering for a test drive."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.