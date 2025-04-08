Farmers devastated as pending crisis threatens future crops: 'This … will force farms to close'

A report from Successful Farming has spotlighted how ongoing international trade disputes influenced by President Donald Trump's foreign policy could impact American dinner tables.

What's happening?

Trump has billed his reciprocal tariff plan — which imposed at least 10% tariffs on almost every country in the world — as a liberating force for the economy, though so far the stock market has suffered, with the S&P 500 down about 10% over the last week and 13% so far in 2025. As a result, prominent members of both the Democratic and Republican parties and leaders in numerous sectors have been voicing concerns about the tariff plans.

America's $1.5 trillion (as of 2023) agriculture and related industries sector could be particularly impacted, according to experts and lawmakers interviewed by Successful Farming, or SF.

Tariffs vary in amount, with Chinese goods levied at a cumulative 54%. For their part, China's leaders hit the U.S. with a 34% retaliation tariff, USA Today reported.

As a result, some officials have worst-case scenario fears.

"The losses from this trade war will force farms to close," Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig, the ranking Democratic member of the House Agriculture Committee, said in the SF article.

Why are the tariffs important?

The U.S. Agriculture Department estimated in February, before the latest tariffs, that exports this year will hit $170 billion while imports will be at $219 billion. Tariff fluctuations on those goods create a significant impact.

For Trump, the measures address what the White House called a "national emergency" that will foster a resurgence for American workers. SF's piece outlined a lengthy list of food and other products that will likely cost more for the average person as a result of the levies.

Along those lines, association officials representing the corn, wheat, and soybean industries voiced concerns in the report.

"Approximately 15% of the U.S. corn crop is exported every year, and international markets are critical to our bottom line," National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said in SF.

The fallout across food products will likely vary. ABC News reported that fresh foods, produce, and packaged foods may see cost hikes sooner. Clothing, appliances, and cars may not be impacted until inventories are reduced.

While some countries are responding with tariffs of their own, which could trigger a volley of levies, others are not. India, Taiwan, and Vietnam are among countries who, Forbes reported, seem open to negotiating, even in some cases nixing their own taxes to have the U.S. burden lowered. Trump said April 6 that he is open to making deals with trade partners, as well, according to CNN. The news came with mounting stock market pressure as a backdrop.

What's being done about the tariffs?

