Target employee sparks frustration after revealing truth about concerning store policy: 'It's disheartening to think about'

Target shoppers might notice recycling bins at store entrances, but employees paint a different picture of what happens behind the scenes.

What's happening?

A Reddit post from a Target worker inspired a discussion about the gap between the company's public image and its actual waste practices, particularly around plastic bags and fulfillment packaging.

After watching the "Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy" documentary on Netflix about shopping habits, one worker shared their frustration on Reddit.

"They act like they care about recycling, but between fulfillment packaging (not cardboard) and just the way they have no other option beside plastic or bring your own bags, it's disheartening to think about on a bigger scale," they wrote.

Other employees chimed in with similar observations.

"The amount of good plastic bags we just toss in the trash is wild," wrote one commenter. "Fulfillment kids just toss good bags they can't get open or if they fall off the hangers straight in the trash instead of recycling or trying to use them. Same with cashiers. All for 'speed.'"

Why is plastic waste at major retailers concerning?

Plastic waste, from large retailers or otherwise, contributes to our planet's overheating throughout its entire lifecycle from the production of plastic (which requires oil and gas) to its disposal.

When plastic bags and packaging end up in landfills, they can take hundreds of years to break down. Many eventually make their way to oceans, where they harm marine life and break down into microplastics that enter our food chain.

A single big store chain with thousands of locations can go through millions of plastic bags daily. When company regulations prioritize speed over environmentally friendly practices, the waste problem worsens.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target is taking steps toward better practices. The company has set goals to reduce new plastic in its own brand packaging and has installed recycling bins in stores. Its website states that "reducing waste across our operations" are part of the company's aims.

However, the employee accounts suggest a gap between public commitments and daily operations.

What's being done about retail plastic waste more broadly?

Several retailers are finding creative solutions to the plastic waste problem.

Stores like Kroger and Wegmans have eliminated single-use plastic bags entirely in many locations, while others incentivize shoppers to bring reusable bags.

Shoppers can help by bringing reusable bags, requesting minimal packaging for online orders, and properly recycling plastic bags at drop-off locations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.