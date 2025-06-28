Shopper sounds off on concerning trend in Target products: 'It gives the impression that you're buying something nice'

As more companies resort to cost-cutting measures, such as using cheaper, less durable materials to meet demand, consumers are noticing a decline in the quality of certain products.

One Reddit user recently posted about a disappointing shopping experience at Target, and several others echoed the sentiment.

What happened?

In the r/Anticonsumption community, the original poster vented that "Target feels like black mirror," explaining that many of the products had "big sturdy bougie packaging with minimalism design... With a s***** product inside."

"They're spending more on the marketing and packaging than the product, because the business practice is to sell you a product you'll have to purchase again and again," the OP continued.

Many users agreed with the shopper's perspective, with several stating that they had stopped shopping at the retail giant because of the reasons the OP listed as well as higher prices.

"Oh, absolutely. Target was able to do so well for so long because they're REALLY good at presentation," one person said. "They have cute products in cute packaging in a clean, nicely lit store. It gives the impression that you're buying something nice."

"I haven't been to Target since last year, I haven't missed a thing!" another shared.

"Welcome to late stage capitalism," another commented. "We've absolutely trashed this planet, but look on the bright side, we have all these plastic knick knacks!"

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

Packaging waste accounts for a significant portion of overall waste generation, and major retailers like Target have a substantial impact because of the high volume of products they sell. Our World in Data reported that packaging contributes to 40% of global plastic pollution.

Sadly, most of these materials end up in landfills or the environment, where they leach toxic chemicals and add to the planet's heat-trapping pollution as the products break down. According to Supply Chain Solutions Center, only around 9% of plastics have been recycled correctly (and some estimates put this number even lower).

As plastics decompose — a process that can take hundreds or thousands of years — they break down into smaller pieces called microplastics, which can harm marine animals and ecosystems in numerous ways. These particles have been linked to plenty of health issues in humans as well, from metabolic disorders to neurological problems.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has listed several major climate and sustainability goals on its website and has achieved several goals related to eco-friendly product and packaging design. For example, in 2023, it used 15% post-consumer recycled content in its house brand packaging and plans to boost that number to 20% by the end of this year. The company also aims to make all its brand packaging recyclable, compostable, or reusable in the same period.

"One of the ways we are working to make progress against our plastic packaging goals is by exploring reuse and refill alternatives," the company explained. "This includes our commitment to explore at least five reuse programs to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics by 2025."

Additionally, all Target stores offer recycling stations where customers can bring aluminum, glass, small plastic items, and certain electronic devices.

What else is being done about packaging waste?

Numerous companies have implemented measures to reduce plastic and other packaging waste without compromising on quality. For example, Best Buy has partnered with the packaging giant Sealed Air to introduce packaging made from recycled plastic and paper, and Australia-based The Packaging People has announced similar offerings.

Consumers can do their part by opting to shop at companies that sell plastic-free products and making sustainable swaps, such as purchasing reusable water bottles instead of disposable plastic ones. Reducing plastic use doesn't have to be difficult or disrupt your daily life and can even save you money in the long run.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.