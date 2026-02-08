Experts issue warning as concerning trend puts agriculture at risk: 'The consequences could be very serious'

An unusually warm winter in Tajikistan has worried farmers. With average January temperatures 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal and late-winter cold spells predicted, agriculturists in the Central Asian nation are on alert.

What's happening?

"Such climate volatility is raising serious concerns among farmers, as it may negatively affect agriculture and future harvests," Asia-Plus reported.

This month and next, meteorologists expect "sharp temperature fluctuations," with lows of minus 20 C (minus 4 F) and highs of 12 C (53.6 F). Precipitation has also been down.

Experts have advised watering crops as a substitute for snow cover and mulching, which hold in moisture and protect plants from heat damage, per the outlet.

"Winter irrigation helps delay premature plant growth and destroys pest larvae that could damage crops in spring," Qurbonali Partoyev said, per Asia-Plus.

Why is this important?

The report highlighted the fluctuating weather's impact on crops and the agriculture industry as a whole. Severe damage would have a cascading effect that threatens farmers, communities, and the region — a concern that is widespread as the world has warmed significantly over the last century.

Because of the abnormally high temperatures in Tajikistan, some vegetation has awakened early, as Asia-Plus put it. That means the cold snaps to come could damage buds and flowers, which would normally have not yet appeared, and cause crop losses. The lack of precipitation also means a lack of snow cover, which protects and insulates crops as spring approaches.

"If frost hits plants that have already begun to develop or bloom, the consequences could be very serious," agronomist Bakhtiyor Hoitboyev said.

Asia-Plus also noted that insect pests, harmful bacteria, and fungi could "survive and multiply" because of the unseasonable weather.

What's being done about extreme weather's effect on crops?

In addition to taking steps such as covering plants with plastic to protect them from cold weather, farmers in this new reality of high temperatures must update irrigation equipment and change water management methods, as one study detailed.

Around the globe, scientists are working to develop crops — including heat-tolerant cherries — that can withstand weather extremes and studying how technology can improve irrigation as well as pest and disease protection.

The long-term solution involves reducing pollution from burning gas, coal, and oil, which is driving the rapid rise in global temperatures and the more frequent, severe extreme weather that results. Growing your own food, rewilding your yard, and capturing rainwater are all steps you can take to contribute to a cooler, more sustainable future.

