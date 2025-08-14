Concerned resident sparks outrage with photo of new rail station installation: 'Should be banned'

Advertisements are everywhere. From scrolling social media to pumping your gas or driving down the road, it's hard to escape businesses and the things they try to sell us.

An Australian on r/sydney took to Reddit to share a photo of a new advertising installation, and fellow Aussies were not pleased.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It was inevitable. Ads are coming to a Sydney metro near you," the user says alongside the image of a light board likely to have a massive ad on it in the near future.

Last year, Sydney Metro announced a rollout of digital screens across its stations. While this change has been upsetting to some, it's no surprise for people in other places across the world.

The inundation of advertisements points to a marketing focus on overconsumption. Some companies have taken enormous steps to promote themselves, such as Capital One with a few massive blimps sent across the sky. Another person found a cellphone company ad inside their fortune cookie.

Excessive ads do more than create eyesores and drive the public to continue to purchase and create waste. A study covered by Harvard Business Review showed that while advertisements are devised to show us what to buy and give information, they actually make us less happy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"The alternative argument … is that exposing people to a lot of advertising raises their aspirations — and makes them feel that their own lives, achievements, belongings, and experiences are inadequate," said the University of Warwick's Andrew Oswald, who worked on the study.

Commenters reacted to the updates, sharing their dismay over the situation.

"Why they gotta ruin a public space, which is basically beautiful art, with disgusting ads," one user said.

Another referenced advertising-free places, saying, "All advertising in public spaces should be banned like in Sao Paulo."

If relentless advertising bothers you like it does these individuals, try looking into zero-waste movements, which can help you cut down on what you purchase, which keeps goods from being produced and, eventually, ending up in landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.