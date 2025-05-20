CEO makes bold prediction about where the vacation industry is headed: 'The key ... is to see challenges as opportunities'

In a recent interview with European CEO, the chief executive officer of Intrepid Travel spoke about what it takes to keep a travel company sustainable.

Intrepid is a travel agency that organizes small group tours with local leaders. These leaders ensure trips are operated with the host country's welfare in mind. Intrepid boasts B Corp status, meaning it is meeting a strong baseline of sustainability standards. The company claims it has been carbon-neutral since 2010 and has made a range of climate and nature investments.

In his interview, CEO James Thornton spoke on the challenges of meeting environmental and social goals while still keeping a strong balance sheet. Intrepid has taken some interesting directions, like offering more travel options to typically overlooked areas like Bosnia and Albania. Wellness, cycling, and food are also playing a larger role in Intrepid's programs. It has also worked to enable more female solo travel. These shifts in strategy have remained within Thornton's definition of success.

"We measure our impact in terms of carbon emissions, community contributions, and the preservation of local cultures and ecosystems," Thornton said, per European CEO. "Our approach to sustainability is embedded in everything we do, from reducing carbon emissions to ensuring that the benefits of travel stay within the communities we visit."

It's entirely possible to vacation responsibly, despite the significant pollution that comes from air travel. Giants like Expedia are also taking a cue to appeal to more sustainably-minded travelers. Some start-ups are even trying to leverage blockchain to enable carbon offsets for travel.

Global travel demand continues to climb, despite a precipitous drop-off in Canada-U.S. visits. Thornton remained optimistic about Intrepid handling such curveballs.

"Every business faces challenges, but I believe that the key to successful leadership is to see challenges as opportunities," said Thornton, per European CEO. "Running a purpose-driven company means navigating complex decisions, particularly when balancing the needs of shareholders with our commitment to sustainability."

