New tech platform offers game-changing approach to booking travel: 'Every traveler has the power to make a difference'

Can your vacation actually help the planet? Carbon offset platform IMPT.io thinks it can.

The travel branch of the platform recently launched an environmental campaign encouraging travelers around the globe to adopt sustainable travel habits, as reported by Crowdfund Insider. Called #ExploreResponsibly, the campaign helps travelers make climate-minded travel choices — and rewards them for doing so.

IMPT.io is a blockchain-based carbon offset platform that rewards users for climate-minded consumerism. Through partnerships with more than 20,000 vetted retailers, IMPT.io allows consumers to earn rewards from their purchases, which they can convert into carbon credits.

These carbon credits come in the form of non-fungible tokens — or NFTs — which users can redeem for discounts, donations, or further carbon offsets. By using a secure blockchain platform, IMPT.io allows users to monitor their offsets and contributions through a detailed record of their rewarded shopping habits and spent tokens.

Through the sub-platform IMPTtravel, IMPT.io recommends travel providers that prioritize sustainability, giving users trustworthy recommendations for cleaner flights, accommodation, and activities. The site also highlights cleaner transportation options and provides information on local conservation projects.

"With the #ExploreResponsibly campaign, we're making it easier for people to understand their impact and take meaningful steps toward sustainability," Mike English, IMPT.io chief technology officer, said in a statement, per Crowdfund Insider. "Blockchain technology enables transparency and accountability, ensuring that eco-conscious choices truly benefit the planet."

According to the World Economic Forum, about 10% of all planet-warming pollution can be traced back to global tourism. About half of that pollution comes from transportation — like flights and cruises — while the other half comes from goods, services, and infrastructure.

The platform says that #ExploreResponsibly represents a commitment to verified, impact-driven travel only to be used by a "global community of explorers who walk the talk."

"The only way to use [the hashtag] authentically is through the IMPT.IO app, where every journey contributes to real environmental change," IMPT.io writes, adding, "When you see #ExploreResponsibly, you'll know that traveler has made a tangible difference."

IMPT.io hopes the hashtag campaign helps encourage travelers to leave no harm, give as they go, and track impact.

English said, per Crowdfund Insider, "We believe that every traveler has the power to make a difference."

